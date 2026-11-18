Thabang Matuludi secured the October Player of the Month award, earning a one-month drive of a Cherry vehicle. The Sundowns midfielder was selected over four teammates for his outstanding club and international contributions.

Thabang Matuludi has been named Mamelodi Sundowns best player for October, securing a significant personal milestone early in his tenure with the club. The 27-year-old midfielder will receive a Cherry vehicle to drive for one month as part of the prize package. This award recognizes his immediate and impactful influence since joining the Premier Soccer League giants.

Immediate Impact After September Transfer

Matuludi signed with Mamelodi Sundowns in September from Polokwane City, bringing immediate quality to the squad. He stepped in to replace the injured Khuliso Mudau, fitting seamlessly into Pitso Mosimane's tactical system. His performance was so effective that he quickly cemented a permanent starting position within the team lineup.

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Fans and pundits alike recognized his value, with many noting that he needed no introduction to the Sundowns support base. His transition from Polokwane City to the Premier Soccer League champions was smooth and highly productive. This rapid adaptation laid the foundation for his October accolade.

Competitive Field and Previous Winners

The October award competition was fierce, with Matuludi nominated alongside four other talented teammates. The shortlist included Fawaaz Basadien, Iqraam Rayners, Ronwen Williams, and Teboho Mokoena. Despite this strong competition, Matuludi's consistent display earned him the distinction.

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This victory marks the third time a Sundowns player has won the Cherry Player of the Month award this season. Marcelo Allende claimed the title in August, followed by Siyanda Ndlovu in September. Matuludi's win continues the club's streak of monthly excellence across different positions.

Critical Role in AFCON Qualifiers

Matuludi's recognition was further bolstered by his instrumental role in recent international duty for Bafana Bafana. He contributed significantly as the national team collected four crucial points against Kenya in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. His club form and international stability were aligned during this critical period.

The South African squad secured a 2-2 draw with Kenya in the first leg played at Orlando Amstel Arena. They followed this with a decisive 2-1 victory over the same opponents on Tuesday. Matuludi's presence in the midfield was pivotal during these high-stakes encounters.

Prize Details and Future Implications

The Cherry vehicle prize is a tangible reward for Matuludi's monthly excellence. He will be handed the keys to the vehicle, granting him exclusive use for a period of 30 days. This incentive program serves to highlight and reward consistent high-level performance within the squad.

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His success raises expectations for his continued development with Mamelodi Sundowns. Maintaining this level of form could see him remain a cornerstone of the team's midfield. The support base will now look to see if he can secure further monthly honors in the coming weeks.