Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa achieves a historic perfect season in the 2026 SARRC, with Saood Variawa and Guy Botterill securing titles at the Bushveld 400.

Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa has concluded the 2026 South African Rally-Raid Championship with an unprecedented perfect record, winning every round of the season. This historic achievement was solidified last weekend during the Northam Zondereinde Bushveld 400, held in the Thabazimbi area of Limpopo on November 13 and 14. The team's dominance was highlighted by a one-two finish at the fifth and final round, securing both the drivers' and navigators' championships.

Variawa and Moore Win Final Bushveld 400 Round

Saood Variawa and navigator Charan Moore claimed victory in the final event, completing the 411-kilometer course 1 minute and 42 seconds ahead of their teammates. This result marked their second win of the season, following their triumph in the opening round in Parys in June. The victory capped off a campaign where TGRSA's GR Hilux IMT EVOs proved unbeatable across all stages and conditions.

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Glenn Crompton, vice president of marketing at Toyota South Africa Motors, described 2026 as a vintage year for the organization. He noted that winning every round and taking both the drivers' and navigators' titles represents a remarkable achievement for the entire team and reinforces Toyota's proud history in motorsport.

Botterill and Kohne Secure Overall Championship Titles

Teammates Guy Botterill and navigator Henry Köhne finished second in the Bushveld 400, allowing them to round off the campaign as the 2026 SARRC overall and Ultimate FIA T1+ champions. Their consistency throughout the season was exceptional, having previously won three consecutive stages at Stella, Outeniqua, and Vryheid. Köhne, who joined Botterill from the second round, secured the navigators' crown alongside his driver partner.

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Botterill credited the team for providing flawless equipment, noting that the GR Hilux IMT EVOs suffered no mechanical failures throughout the entire year. He praised Köhne's navigation skills, stating that they became comfortable and effective together very quickly, opening nearly every stage of every rally to maintain their lead.

Technical Challenges Defined the Final Round Competition

The final event presented significant difficulties, including extreme heat and a technical, tight route featuring a demanding river section. Botterill and Köhne started Friday's 22km Qualifying Race on the road, setting the fastest time 14 seconds clear of Variawa and Moore. However, a delay caused by opening a closed gate required time adjustments that leveled the playing field for the subsequent stages.

On Saturday, Variawa and Moore demonstrated superior speed on Stage Three, finishing 2 minutes and 31 seconds quicker than their teammates. This performance allowed them to overcome Botterill and Köhne's earlier lead, which had been reduced to 49 seconds after a buffalo incident on Stage Two. Variawa described the season as a rollercoaster, acknowledging that spectator incidents and minor errors had previously challenged their championship hopes.

TGRSA Teams Prepare for 2027 Dakar Rally Challenge

With the domestic season complete, attention shifts to the 2027 Dakar Rally in Portugal and Morocco. Both TGRSA crews will compete in new machinery for the prestigious event, which Botterill describes as very dangerous. He plans to pace himself carefully to manage the new terrain and maintain their competitive momentum.

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Variawa echoed this sentiment, expressing excitement for the new challenge presented by the Dakar Rally and the updated vehicles. Crompton reaffirmed Toyota's commitment to supporting the drivers and the wider team, citing a philosophy of continuous improvement. He emphasized that motorsport serves as the ultimate proving ground, with lessons learned in tough conditions directly benefiting vehicle development for customers.