TFG Africa Digital Sales Surge 53 Percent Amid Store Closures

The Foschini Group reports massive growth in its African division driven by the Bash platform and e-commerce, offsetting the closure of 120 physical stores in the region.

The Foschini Group reported a significant 53.3% expansion in its African business operations for the six-month period ending September 30, a remarkable feat achieved despite the retailer shutting down 120 physical locations across the continent. This robust growth was primarily fueled by the rapid adoption of the Bash platform and a substantial shift toward digital commerce channels, which are now redefining the company's revenue streams.

E-commerce Growth and Digital Transition

Online sales channels contributed 10.9% of total TFG Africa sales during this interim period, marking a sharp increase from the 7.4% share recorded a year earlier. The JSE-listed retailer disclosed in its results released on Friday that e-commerce revenue within its retail division climbed to R2.2-billion, up significantly from R1.4-billion in the previous reporting cycle. This digital momentum represents an accelerating trend for the group.

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The pace of online adoption is notably faster than historical benchmarks. TFG Africa's online sales grew by 40.2% in the first half of the previous financial year and by 49.2% for the full year ending in March. This consistent double-digit growth highlights the structural shift in consumer behavior and the successful integration of the Bash platform into the company's core operational strategy.

Physical Retail Optimization and Store Closures

While digital channels thrive, physical retail operations underwent a significant contraction during the same half-year period. TFG Africa closed 120 underperforming stores, a move largely executed as leases expired for locations that no longer met profitability standards. The retailer opened 41 new stores during this timeframe, resulting in a net reduction of trading space by 2.6%.

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The company now operates from a network of 3,585 stores across six countries. Management indicated that the consolidation process is ongoing, with plans to close an additional 60 to 80 stores in the second half of the financial year. This strategic pruning of the physical estate allows the group to focus resources on higher-performing locations and digital infrastructure.

Strategic Priorities and Leadership Structure

TFG Africa set four specific priorities for its African business unit, with leveraging the Bash platform and enhancing fulfillment capabilities standing as a central pillar alongside cutting operational costs. The remaining priorities include closing weak stores and building out the credit operation to support customer purchasing power. The group has placed Bash under unified leadership alongside its credit and rewards businesses to streamline operations.

The official outlook emphasizes the group's commitment to capital-light growth through its digital channels. This strategic direction is designed to reduce reliance on heavy capital expenditure for physical retail expansion while maintaining market share through efficient digital fulfillment and integrated credit solutions.

Financial Performance and Market Comparison

Overall sales for TFG Africa grew by 3.8%, outperforming the broader market growth of 1% reported by the Retail Liaison Committee, which tracks sales for clothing retailers. The segmental operating profit for the division rose by 2.7%, demonstrating improved efficiency despite the reduction in physical store count. Like-for-like sales, which exclude the impact of new store openings and closures, grew by 2%.

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At the group level, revenue remained flat at R31.4-billion, while headline earnings per share fell by 6.8% to 272.8 cents. This decline was primarily dragged down by the performance of the group's UK and Australian businesses, specifically White Stuff, Phase Eight, Hobbs, and Whistles, where demand on websites fell by 30.2% in the five weeks to October 31.

Consumer Spending Outlook and Future Challenges

Trading conditions have softened in recent weeks, with TFG Africa reporting a 0.7% sales decline in the five weeks ending October 31, compared to a 3.7% growth in the same period the previous year. The company anticipates that consumer spending will remain constrained due to rising fuel prices and the resumption of interest rate increases, which will likely impact discretionary spending in the coming months.

White Stuff, which was not affected by the same operational disruptions as its sister brands, saw sales grow by 4.8% over the same recent period. The divergent performance underscores the varying impacts of specific brand strategies and operational adjustments within the broader group portfolio as it navigates a challenging economic environment.