Testimony Reveals Chartered Flight Used by Ex-Ekurhuleni Manager Was Initially Booked for Businessman

During the Madlanga Commission, businessman Zweli Nxumalo detailed how a R3.35 million private jet flight arranged for Ntokozo Xaba was ultimately used by former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi and her family, raising questions about the source and legitimacy of the travel arrangements.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into the Ekurhuleni municipality heard testimony from former city manager Imogen Mashazi , amid revelations about a chartered flight linked to her.

Politically connected businessman Zweli Nxumalo admitted that he arranged a private jet flight through Onyx Aviation for a total cost of R3.35 million, a service ultimately used by Mashazi, her husband, and two friends. Nxumalo stated that the flight was originally commissioned on behalf of a businessman named Ntokozo Xaba. According to company registration documents, Xaba served as a director of XET Solutions from January 2026 until stepping down just last month.

However, the nature of his association with the company during July 2022, when the flight was arranged, remains unclear. In a written response to the Sunday Times, Nxumalo explained that Xaba approached him to secure a better quote for a London flight. He facilitated this by obtaining a quote from Onyx Aviation, a service provider he works with as a broker. The initial quote was R3.9 million, which was negotiated down to R3.35 million for a Falcon EX aircraft.

Nxumalo's company then invoiced XET Solutions a total of R5.75 million, VAT inclusive, for the charter. XET paid this amount, and Nxumalo's company subsequently paid Onyx Aviation the R3.35 million. Crucially, Nxumalo later discovered that Mashazi and her party were the ones who actually travelled on the jet, not Xaba.

He admitted he could not recall the precise moment he learned that Xaba would not be using the flight, but he was certain it occurred after his company had already been paid and after payment had been forwarded to Onyx. Following these events, Nxumalo introduced Xaba directly to his service provider, with whom Xaba then engaged for future flights. The testimony places the former city manager at the center of a potentially irregular expenditure trail.

The key questions revolve around why a flight arranged for a private businessman, Ntokozo Xaba, and paid for by his company, XET Solutions, was instead used by Mashazi and her companions. This raises immediate concerns about the proper use of municipal resources or associated entities, even if the initial payment came from a private source.

The fact that the payment to Onyx was funneled through Nxumalo's brokerage, which marked up the cost significantly before billing XET Solutions, adds another layer of complexity regarding the financial arrangements and whether any municipal influence or connections facilitated the transaction. The timeline is critical: Xaba's directorship at XET Solutions began in 2026, years after the 2022 flight, prompting investigators to scrutinize his exact relationship to the company at the time of payment and travel.

Nxumalo's account suggests a degree of separation; he acted as a broker for Xaba, got paid by Xaba's company, and only later learned the passengers were different. However, this narrative does not explain the ultimate beneficiary.

For the commission, the focus will shift to establishing whether Imogen Mashazi or her husband had any contractual or financial relationship with XET Solutions or Ntokozo Xaba that would justify the use of a privately chartered flight, or whether this constitutes an improper gift or benefit connected to her official position. The substantial amount involved-over R3 million for a single flight-makes it a significant case of potential misuse of influence or state capture.

The commission will need to delve into the communications between all parties, the purpose of Mashazi's London trip, and whether any municipal business was conducted that could link the expensive travel to official duties. The involvement of a "politically connected businessman" like Nxumalo also suggests the inquiry may untangle networks of patronage and procurement irregularities within the municipality





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Ekurhuleni Imogen Mashazi Madlanga Commission Zweli Nxumalo Ntokozo Xaba XET Solutions Onyx Aviation Charter Flight Municipal Governance Corruption Inquiry

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