Tesla to end Cybertruck production in Texas around mid-2027, Musk says

Tesla will wind down Cybertruck production at Gigafactory Texas around the middle of 2027 to make room for increased Cybercab output, CEO Elon Musk said, after weak sales of the electric pickup.

Tesla will wind down production of its Cybertruck pickup at its Texas factory around the middle of 2027. CEO Elon Musk said on Friday that the move signals a likely end for a vehicle that fell far short of his sales ambitions.

Musk said in an X post that the production wind-down would enable the carmaker to accommodate increased output of its newly launched Cybercab model. The Cybercab has been made central to Tesla's robotaxi ambitions.

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"Tesla will be winding down production of the Cybertruck at Gigafactory Texas around the middle of next year to make room for increased Cybercab production," Musk said. While it was not immediately clear whether Cybertruck production would be moved to another facility or phased out entirely, the carmaker's Austin plant is the only known Tesla facility equipped to manufacture the model's specialised components.

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In response to a user on X, Musk called the Cybertruck the "best vehicle Tesla has ever made" and the wind-down the "end of an era". Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment sent outside regular business hours. The US EV maker only began delivering the Cybertruck to customers in late 2023. According to Kelley Blue Book, the company only sold 20,237 Cybertrucks in the US last year, down 48% from 38,965 in 2024.

Before the pickup truck launched, Musk had predicted annual sales of 250,000 units.

Former CEO Questions Cybertruck Viability

"It doesn't make sense to keep it going when it's not meeting its targets," said former Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer. "Every rational car guy would say the same. " "It will no doubt only be a rounding error on Tesla's balance sheet, but the statistics speak for themselves. " 'Cybertruck won't go, can't go' Right from its unveiling in 2019, the Cybertruck was a controversial choice for Musk.

Its angular design was mocked by pickup truck purists and safety experts predicted it would be hard to gain approval for sale in key markets like Europe. The unveiling event itself was marred when Musk tried to prove with a sledgehammer that its windows were shatterproof - only to leave massive cracks in two of them.

During Cybertruck's official launch in 2023, Musk touted it as a futuristic competitor to pickup trucks from General Motors and Ford, saying "finally, the future will look like the future". But the vehicle has struggled to meet those expectations. Automotive analyst Felipe Munoz said that though the Cybertruck has been called a failure because of its poor sales, electric pickups from Ford and others have also flopped in the US market.

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European Safety Rules Block Cybertruck Sales

"All of them lost the competition because electric pickups aren't popular in the US," Munoz said. But Cybertruck's sharp-edged stainless-steel design limited its prospects in markets like Europe where EVs are more popular. Regulatory approval was impossible for Europe because of rules there concerning pedestrian impact.

"Anywhere where you have crash regulation that takes into account pedestrian impact, that Cybertruck won't go, can't go," former Aston Martin CEO Palmer said. Musk's new bet The Cybercab, which has butterfly doors and no steering wheel, pedals or mirrors, is one of Musk's key bets in his push to turn Tesla into an AI and robotics company rather than just a carmaker. Musk has said he sees it as Tesla's main autonomous model supplying a global network of robotaxis.

Cybercab Faces US Safety Agency Scrutiny

After years of delays to Musk's self-driving targets, Tesla began offering paid rides in a small fleet of Cybercabs in Austin in September. However, the carmaker still has to answer the US auto safety agency's questions on whether it has properly self-certified Cybercab to demonstrate compliance with federal motor vehicle safety standards.

"Cybertruck was an incredible technology development platform and lives on through Cybercab," Cybertruck lead engineer Wes Morrill said on X. Reuters