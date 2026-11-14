Tesla Cybercab Now Available For Personal Purchase At $29,990

Tesla invites select customers to buy the autonomous Cybercab for personal use starting December delivery. The steering wheel-free vehicle is priced at $29,990, marking a shift from its Robotaxi-only origins.

Tesla announced on Friday that it is opening direct consumer sales for its fully autonomous Cybercab. The electric vehicle manufacturer confirmed that select customers are now receiving invitations to purchase the two-seat vehicle for personal ownership rather than solely for ride-hailing services. This strategic shift allows individuals to acquire the self-driving car directly from the company.

Cybercab Pricing And Delivery Timeline

The company disclosed specific financial details regarding the new personal ownership option via a post on the social media platform X. Tesla stated that the estimated purchase price for the Cybercab is $29,990, excluding applicable taxes. This pricing structure represents a significant market entry point for a fully driverless electric vehicle.

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Customers who accept the invitation to purchase will have their vehicles delivered by December. An image accompanying the official announcement illustrated this timeline, reinforcing the imminent availability of the stock for eligible buyers. This delivery schedule indicates that Tesla is moving quickly from prototype demonstration to commercial consumer distribution.

Autonomous Vehicle Design And Features

The Cybercab features a distinctive design that eliminates traditional driver controls. The vehicle does not include a steering wheel, pedals, or side mirrors. This layout was unveiled in October 2024 and is designed specifically for autonomous operation without human intervention.

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Tesla has positioned the Cybercab as a tool for democratizing clean transportation. The company highlights the vehicle's suitability for disabled individuals who may face challenges operating traditional cars with physical controls. The removal of these components allows for a more inclusive and accessible transportation experience.

Regulatory Scrutiny And Safety Concerns

Despite the marketing benefits, the design has triggered regulatory inquiries from federal authorities. In September, US auto safety regulators launched an investigation into the Cybercab. The inquiry focuses on how Tesla determined that a vehicle lacking steering wheels, pedals, or mirrors complies with federal safety rules.

Tesla maintains that the vehicle is safe and easy to use. The company argues that the autonomous system can handle all driving tasks without human oversight. However, the federal investigation highlights ongoing tensions between innovative autonomous designs and established safety regulations.

Competitive Landscape And Market Expansion

Tesla is competing directly with other major players in the autonomous vehicle sector. Waymo, a subsidiary of Alphabet, currently offers autonomous services in eleven US cities. Waymo operates without direct consumer sales of vehicles, focusing instead on ride-hailing services.

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Tesla previously debuted its self-driving capabilities in Austin using Model Y SUVs. The Robotaxi service has since expanded to several cities across Texas, Florida, and California. Unlike Waymo, Tesla previously faced state laws requiring human supervisors in many jurisdictions. The new personal purchase option allows Tesla to bypass some of these operational restrictions by shifting the vehicle into private hands.