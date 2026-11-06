Tesla CEO Elon Musk Announces Cybertruck Production Wind-Down in Texas

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirms the cessation of Cybertruck production at its Texas Gigafactory by mid-2027, citing weak sales figures that fell significantly short of initial projections.

CEO Elon Musk announced on Friday that Tesla will cease production of the Cybertruck at its Texas Gigafactory around mid-2027. This strategic decision comes after years of struggling sales for the futuristic pickup truck, which faced criticism for its heavy and angular stainless-steel design.

The move signals a major shift for Tesla as it attempts to pivot toward new autonomous vehicle initiatives.

Tesla Halts Cybertruck Production Timeline

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Musk revealed the production wind-down in a post on the social media platform X. He stated that reducing Cybertruck output would allow the electric vehicle maker to increase production of its newly launched models. Although it remains unclear if the Cybertruck will move to another facility or end entirely, Tesla's Austin plant is currently the only known site equipped to manufacture the vehicle's specialized components. Musk described the Cybertruck as the best vehicle Tesla has ever made, yet he characterized this production halt as the end of an era.

Massive Sales Gap Compared to Musk Projections

The decision follows a significant divergence between projected and actual sales performance. Kelley Blue Book reported that Tesla sold only 20,237 Cybertrucks in the US last year. This figure represents a 48% decline from the 38,965 units sold in 2024. Prior to the vehicle's launch, Musk had publicly predicted annual sales of 250,000 units. The stark contrast between the 250,000 target and the actual sales numbers has driven internal assessments that the current production model is no longer viable. Tesla began delivering the Cybertruck to customers only in late 2023, giving the model a very short runway to meet aggressive corporate goals.

Former Aston Martin CEO Cites Rational Business Logic

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Industry experts have weighed in on the strategic implications of this manufacturing halt. Former Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer stated that it does not make sense to continue a production line that fails to meet its established targets. He noted that every rational automotive executive would reach the same conclusion regarding the Cybertruck's commercial viability. Palmer acknowledged that the financial impact would likely be a rounding error on Tesla's balance sheet, but he emphasized that the sales statistics speak for themselves regarding the vehicle's market reception.

Design Challenges Limit Global Market Expansion

The Cybertruck's unique aesthetic and construction materials have historically limited its appeal and regulatory approval in key international markets. Since its unveiling in 2019, the angular design faced mockery from traditional pickup enthusiasts and skepticism from safety experts. The vehicle's launch event itself drew global attention when Musk attempted to demonstrate shatterproof windows, only to have them crack under the impact of metal balls. Palmer highlighted that the sharp-edged stainless-steel exterior makes regulatory approval in Europe impossible due to strict rules on pedestrian impact. This limitation effectively prevents the vehicle from entering markets where electric vehicles are most popular.

Focus Shifts Toward Autonomous Robotaxi Network

Tesla's leadership is now redirecting focus toward autonomous mobility solutions, specifically the Cybercab. This new model features butterfly doors and lacks traditional controls such as steering wheels, pedals, or mirrors. Musk views the Cybercab as the cornerstone of Tesla's transformation from a traditional automaker into an autonomous mobility provider. Tesla has already begun offering paid rides in a small fleet of Cybercabs in Austin as of September. However, the company still faces regulatory scrutiny, as it must answer questions from US auto safety regulators regarding its self-certification of the vehicle's compliance with federal motor vehicle safety standards.