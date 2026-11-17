Teraco opens a new testing facility at its Isando campus in Johannesburg, enabling businesses to validate high-density AI and HPC infrastructure before large-scale deployment.

Teraco has officially opened the Digital Realty Innovation Lab (DRIL) at its Isando campus in Johannesburg, establishing a dedicated facility for testing high-density computing infrastructure. This new centre allows businesses, technology vendors, and systems integrators to evaluate complex AI and high-performance computing (HPC) solutions before committing to large-scale deployments. Located within the JB3 data centre, the lab provides a controlled environment where enterprises can assess how their specific hardware configurations perform under real operating conditions.

Testing High-Density AI Requirements

The facility is engineered to support workloads that exceed 150kW per cabinet, addressing the increasing power and density demands of modern AI applications. Teraco CEO Jan Hnizdo emphasized that the Johannesburg DRIL provides clients and partners with a critical local resource to prove their infrastructure designs before scaling up. The lab supports a variety of thermal management strategies, including liquid-to-air, liquid-to-liquid, and hybrid cooling configurations. This versatility ensures that enterprises can validate how computing equipment, power systems, and cooling technologies interact when handling intense computational loads.

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Solving Liquid Cooling Complexity

As server racks become more powerful, traditional air-cooling systems struggle to manage the heat generated by high-performance processors, creating a need for advanced liquid-cooling technologies. The Johannesburg lab features an operational liquid-to-liquid cooling deployment, which includes a specialized Cooling Distribution Unit and a customized manifold system. This setup distributes coolant directly to individual racks, allowing customers to test closed-loop cooling systems with confidence. Teraco notes that the facility addresses the specific need for local testing capabilities as South African enterprises prepare for more demanding computing requirements.

Validating Multi-Vendor Compatibility

One of the primary challenges in building AI infrastructure is the fragmentation of technology providers, where hardware, networking, storage, and cooling components come from different sources. These compatibility and performance issues often only become apparent after systems are fully installed, leading to costly redesigns. The DRIL allows organizations to work with original equipment manufacturers and managed service providers to test these combinations in a controlled setting. By identifying potential integration issues early, businesses can reduce the risks associated with underperforming installations and infrastructure redesigns.

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Part of a Global Digital Realty Network

The Johannesburg facility brings Digital Realty's global innovation lab programme to Africa, joining existing centres in London, Northern Virginia in the US, and Tokyo. Teraco parent company Digital Realty operates more than 300 data centre facilities worldwide, providing co-location and interconnection services across multiple markets. Jan Hnizdo stated that the Johannesburg lab is an integral part of this international network, offering African businesses access to a proven framework for infrastructure validation. The lab is currently operational and accepting bookings from enterprises looking to optimize their AI and HPC deployments.

Accessing Africa's Interconnection Hub

Beyond testing capabilities, the DRIL is situated at one of Africa's densest interconnection points, offering participants direct access to Teraco's broader infrastructure ecosystem. This location provides easy connectivity to NAPAfrica, Teraco Cloud Exchange, and Service Fabric. These services enable seamless network interconnection, cloud connectivity, and infrastructure service integration for businesses using the lab. The strategic position allows partners to assess not just the performance of their hardware, but also its integration within the wider African digital landscape, facilitating smoother transitions from proof-of-concept to production environments.