The relationship between Kaizer Chiefs fans and Bafana Bafana management has been strained for a while, which has affected their World Cup habits. Fans are now supporting Mexico due to a lack of Glamour Boys in the national setup, and it's unclear how long this will continue.

Kaizer Chiefs fans have a strangely tense relationship with Bafana Bafana management, which has affected their World Cup habits. A significant proportion of Chiefs fans have said they'll support Mexico because of a lack of Glamour Boys in the national setup.

The only Chiefs representative in the 2026 World Cup squad is Kamohelo Hlalethwa, however, he's likely to be a bit-part player at the tournament hosted in the Americas.

'We are Mexico, and Mexico is us' is the sentiment pouring out of several chronically online Kaizer Chiefs fans. Whether they're being 100% serious or it's some tongue-in-cheek fun, it still points to a long-standing feud between the club and national team coach Hugo Broos. The real question is, how many Chiefs players warrant selection? And will fans now shout for the Czech Republic?

Bafana Bafana opened Group A in disastrous fashion with a 2-0 defeat against Mexico on the opening day of the tournament, a match in which they saw two players get their marching orders from the referee. Red cards for Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane severely handicapped a team that was even struggling to create clear-cut chances when they had 11 men on the pitch, and both men will miss this upcoming meeting with the Czechs.

Meanwhile, the Czech Republic lost 2-1 to South Korea despite taking the lead on 59 minutes in Group A's other opening encounter. Thursday's meeting between the Czech Republic and South Africa takes on extra significance now. Hugo Broos will likely need to ring the changes after a dismal result against Mexico.

A change of shape might be the only way to get the players to come out of their shells, so Nkosinathi Sibisi might have to give way so that Bafana can deploy four at the back. The team's performance against the Czech Republic will be crucial in determining their chances of advancing to the knockout stages. If they fail to deliver, it could be a long and arduous journey for Bafana Bafana in the 2026 World Cup.

The fans' loyalty is being tested, and it remains to be seen whether they will stick with their team or switch allegiance to another nation. The tension between the club and national team management is palpable, and it's unclear how long this will continue. The fans' decision will have a significant impact on the team's morale and performance, and it's a situation that needs to be addressed urgently.

The team's coach, Hugo Broos, will need to find a way to bridge the gap between the club and national team management to restore the fans' faith in the team. The fans' loyalty is a crucial factor in the team's performance, and it's essential to address this issue to ensure the team's success in the 2026 World Cup





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