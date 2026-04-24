Tennis Star Learner Tien Prioritizes Future Beyond the Court

World No. 21 Learner Tien discusses the importance of financial literacy and planning for life after tennis, highlighting a growing trend among athletes to view their sport as a springboard for future opportunities. He emphasizes the need for balance between athletic dedication and financial education, and the role of sporting organizations in supporting young players.

Learner Tien , the world number 21 at just 20 years old, is already contemplating life beyond the professional tennis circuit. As he prepares for his debut at the Madrid Open , the 2025 Next Gen ATP champion articulates a perspective increasingly common among young athletes: tennis should be a launchpad for future endeavors, not a sole career path.

Tien’s foresight isn’t born from disillusionment with the sport, but rather a pragmatic understanding of its finite nature and a desire to secure long-term financial stability. He observes a growing trend of athletes diversifying their interests and skillsets, attributing this shift to heightened financial literacy and the influence of robust advisory teams. Tien emphasizes the importance of balancing athletic dedication with financial education.

He acknowledges that many tennis players forego traditional education, like college, to pursue their careers, creating a potential vulnerability later in life. However, he cautions against sacrificing training time for immediate financial pursuits. Instead, he advocates for a gradual approach – ‘baby steps’ – to understanding financial principles and building a foundation for the future.

He believes that proactive learning in this area is becoming a conscious effort among players, driven by awareness of the potential pitfalls faced by those who haven’t prepared for life after tennis. The stories of successful athletes who have mismanaged their wealth and struggled financially after retirement serve as cautionary tales, reinforcing the need for education and responsible financial planning.

Tien’s perspective aligns with a broader movement within the sporting world to equip young athletes with the tools they need to navigate financial complexities. The conversation around financial preparedness extends beyond individual players to the responsibility of sporting organizations. The ATP and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) recently launched a global program aimed at supporting rising tennis talent, with financial education as a core component.

Massimo Polo, speaking to Reuters, highlighted the importance of organizations proactively fostering financial awareness among young players. He stressed that the goal isn’t to distract athletes from their training, but to provide them with the resources and motivation to develop financial literacy. Polo expressed concern about the potential talent lost due to a lack of financial understanding and support, emphasizing the need to ensure athletes have the tools to thrive both on and off the court.

Tien’s own proactive approach and the initiatives like the ATP-PIF program signal a positive shift towards a more sustainable and secure future for professional tennis players, recognizing that a successful career extends far beyond the final point played





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