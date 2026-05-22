Tennis Players Demand Fair Share of Slams' Revenue, in Planned Protest

Top-10 men's tennis players are planning to protest at the French Open due to their belief that they are currently only paid 15% of the revenue from the Slams, requesting 22% instead. Concerns over the perceived unfair distribution as the tournaments make more money have been raised by one of the world No 8, Taylor Fritz. The players believe that communication from tournament organizers is lacking and have accused them of ignoring their concerns.

World No 8 Taylor Fritz says tennis players' concerns about low prize money have been ignored by Grand Slam tournament organizers, leading to a planned protest at the French Open.

Other top-10 players will limit their media duties due to low media duties at the clay-court major, which starts on Sunday. They believe they are currently only paid 15% of the revenue from the Slams and are asking for 22%. They argue that it's about fairness and their proportionate share of the revenue from the Slams as the tournaments make more money.

Jannik Sinner, the top-ranked men's player, called for respect from Slam events, while women's world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka called for players to boycott the sport's four biggest tournaments if their rights are not respected. Russia's Andrey Rublev criticized the lack of communication and response from tournament organizers when players raised their concerns. The French Open tournament director, Amelie Mauresmo, confirmed on Thursday that Roland Garros organizers would not budge on increasing prize money.

Mirra Andreeva believes players are unified in the decision to put pressure on organizers, stating that athletes are committed to the cause and have the same opinion. 2026 French Open singles champions will win 2.8 million euros ($3.3 million) this year, up from 2.55 million euros last year





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Tennis Players' Concerns Ignored by Grand Slam Organisers, Leading to Planned Protest at French OpenWorld No 8 Taylor Fritz said on Friday that tennis players' concerns about prize money have been 'ignored' by Grand Slam tournament organisers, leading to their planned protest at the French Open. The bulk of the world's top-10 stars will limit their media duties at the clay-court major due to perceived low prize money.

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