Ten Southern Africa Scholars Selected for 2027 Rhodes Awards

Ten graduates from Southern Africa join the 2027 Rhodes Scholar cohort. They will study at Oxford University starting in October, representing South Africa and Malawi in diverse fields.

Ten exceptional graduates from Southern Africa have been officially selected for the prestigious 2027 cohort of Rhodes Scholars. This select group, comprising nine students from South Africa and one from Malawi, is set to commence their postgraduate studies at the University of Oxford in England. The scholars will arrive on campus in October next year to begin their funded academic journeys. The 2027 intake represents a diverse array of academic disciplines, including mathematics, medicine, economics, arts, and engineering. These ten young leaders will join a global community of more than 100 Rhodes Scholars from around the world. Together, they will undertake advanced studies at one of the oldest and most renowned universities in the world, continuing a legacy that has seen nearly 1,000 graduates from the Southern Africa region receive this award since its inception.

Rigorous Selection Criteria Explained

The pathway to becoming a Rhodes Scholar involves a demanding and rigorous process that remains unchanged in its intensity each year. Beverley Johnson, the Rhodes Scholarships for Southern Africa regional manager, emphasized that the selection criteria are designed to identify individuals who demonstrate proven academic excellence alongside exceptional character. The process includes a lengthy online application, a thorough shortlisting phase, and intense interviews to ensure only the most qualified candidates are chosen.

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Johnson stated that the selection aims to find young leaders who possess grit and the courage to lead. Ndumiso Luthuli, the national secretary for the Rhodes Scholarship for Southern Africa, confirmed that the competition is extremely challenging. Luthuli noted that only ten scholarships can be awarded every year for the entire Southern Africa region, making the selection highly competitive and exclusive.

Stakeholder Positions and Global Impact

The announcement of the 2027 scholars was met with enthusiasm from key stakeholders within the Rhodes Trust. Chrystia Freeland, the Rhodes House warden and CEO of the Rhodes Trust in the UK, shared her excitement about welcoming the new cohort. Freeland highlighted that the program has fostered a vibrant global community for more than a century and expressed her anticipation for meeting the scholars and witnessing their positive contributions.

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The scholars themselves embody the core values of the scholarship, including leadership, character, and a commitment to making a difference. They represent a diverse and remarkable group of young leaders who are eager to use their talents to shape the future. The trust looks forward to seeing how these individuals will use their skills to make a positive impact on Southern Africa and the world in the years ahead.

Specific Fields of Study and Backgrounds

The ten selected scholars bring unique academic backgrounds and future ambitions to the University of Oxford. Terique Carim, a law clerk for Justice Kate Savage at the Constitutional Court of South Africa, intends to pursue a Bachelor of Civil Law. His focus is on structural constitutional law, substantive equality, and the influence of the Bill of Rights on common law. Carim serves as an editorial assistant for the South African Constitutional Law loose-leaf publication and enjoys films and tennis.

Maboletso Letsoalo, a student at the University of Cape Town, plans to study Fine Arts. She has received the 2024 Top 120 Award for Academic Excellence in the Faculty of Humanities from the Allan Gray Centre for Leadership Ethics. Letsoalo is also an avid runner who strives towards longer distances and bigger goals in her personal and academic life.

Francesca Mnenula from Malawi, currently at St Lawrence University in the US, represents the region's international reach. Other scholars include Ntlahla Sikwana from the University of the Witwatersrand, who is completing his final year in Mechatronics Engineering. Sikwana intends to study robotics at Oxford to build systems for areas with weak infrastructure. He founded the Chevo Collective and has over 100,000 online followers.

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Lara Iloke from Rhodes University is studying Fine Art and Art History, aiming to pursue Fine Arts at Oxford. She is a recipient of the 2024 Top 120 Award for Academic Excellence. Blessing Mokoena from UCT is completing an MSc in Neuroscience and Physiology and hopes to pursue a DPhil in neuroscience. He founded the YouTube channel BSc Chronicles and aims to advance brain infection research in Africa to improve patient outcomes and drug development.

Real-World Impact and Future Outlook

The selection of these scholars marks a significant milestone for higher education in Southern Africa. Their studies at Oxford will equip them with advanced knowledge and skills to address critical challenges in their respective fields. The scholars' intentions to return to Africa or work on global issues underscore the scholarship's goal of fostering leadership that benefits society.

The 2027 cohort will begin their studies in October, joining a network of alumni who have gone on to make significant impacts in politics, business, science, and the arts. The Rhodes Trust continues to invest in individuals who demonstrate the potential to lead with integrity and compassion. As these scholars embark on their journey, they represent the best of Southern Africa's youth and their commitment to excellence and service.

The announcement serves as an inspiration for students across the region, highlighting the importance of academic rigor, character development, and leadership. The scholarship's enduring legacy is sustained by the continued success of its scholars, who contribute to a global community of change-makers. The 2027 cohort is poised to add to this legacy through their innovative research and leadership initiatives.