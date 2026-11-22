Violence claims ten lives in Khayelitsha and Zweletemba as Western Cape Police launch manhunts for gunmen who hijacked a vehicle after the attacks.

Western Cape Police confirmed that ten individuals were killed and eight others injured during two separate violent incidents in the Western Cape province on Saturday. The deaths occurred in distinct locations, highlighting a spike in lethal gun crime affecting communities in Khayelitsha and surrounding informal settlements near Cape Town.

Tavern Shooting Claims Four Lives

Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa stated that four people were killed and five others wounded at a tavern in Khayelitsha on Saturday evening. The incident took place at approximately 23:30 when unknown gunmen stormed a tavern located on Hlobe Street in Greenpoint, Khayelitsha.

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Brigadier Potelwa reported that the attackers hijacked a vehicle from the scene and fled in it. The hijacked car was subsequently discovered abandoned just a few kilometers away from the tavern. Police have maintained a high alert in the area, with additional units deployed to assist in the search for those responsible for the shooting.

Settlement Attack Leaves Six Dead

Information gathered from a second crime scene indicates that six gunmen with concealed faces entered a yard in an informal settlement in Zweletemba. The attackers fired multiple shots at the premises, resulting in four additional fatalities, bringing the total death toll to ten across both incidents.

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Preliminary reports from investigators suggest that the victims were sitting around a fire when the gunmen stormed the dwelling in Zweletemba. The coordinated nature of the attacks has heightened security concerns in the Cape Town region as authorities work to piece together the timeline of events.

Police Maintain High Alert Status

Brigadier Potelwa emphasized that police in the affected areas remain on high alert. Additional deployments have been sent to the zones where the shootings occurred to support the ongoing investigation. Officers are actively searching for the perpetrators linked to both the tavern attack in Khayelitsha and the house shooting in Zweletemba.

The investigation is currently focused on forensic evidence collected from both crime scenes. Authorities are urging residents with any information regarding the gunmen or the hijacked vehicle to come forward to help bring the offenders to justice.