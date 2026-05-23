Temi Construction owner seeks to overturn R25m payout to former CEO

Silindokuhle Majozi, the owner of Temi Construction, a 100% black-owned construction company, has approached the high court in Johannesburg to challenge the payout his company made to former CEO, Advocate Nasreen Ismail Pitamber. Majozi alleges that the settlement agreement was not a product of commercial negotiation but of severe duress, extortion, and an engineered atmosphere of fear. He claims that he was isolated, presented with a massive financial demand, and forced to verify his lack of liquidity with his financial adviser in the presence of Pitamber. The allegations have left labour law expert Danie Pretorius taken aback.

Temi Construction owner Silindokuhle Majozi has approached the high court in Johannesburg, seeking to overturn and set aside the payout his company made to former CEO, Advocate Nasreen Ismail Pitamber .

Allegations of a daring criminal extortion scheme involving a so-called ‘dirt file’ have surfaced in a R25m termination-of-employment settlement reached three years ago between a Gauteng construction firm and its CEO. Pitamber, who unsuccessfully sought to have a freelance journalist gagged from publishing details of the dispute last month, did not respond to a media enquiry sent by the Sunday Times five weeks ago.

Besides the civil claim, Majozi has also reported the matter to the police, where it is now under investigation





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Temi Construction Silindokuhle Majozi Advocate Nasreen Ismail Pitamber R25m Termination-Of-Employment Settlement Dirt File Criminal Extortion Scheme Gauteng Construction Firm High Court In Johannesburg Freelance Journalist Danie Pretorius

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