Dikagisho Ernest Monnakgotla and Zacharia Tshisele handed themselves over to the Hawks and appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering linked to R15.9 million in Tembisa Hospital procurement transactions.

Two Tembisa Hospital officials have been granted R30,000 bail each after appearing in court on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering linked to alleged procurement irregularities involving R15.9 million.

Dikagisho Ernest Monnakgotla, 59, and Zacharia Tshisele, 54, appeared before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court, on Tuesday. The pair handed themselves over to the Hawks at Tembisa police station on Tuesday morning before being processed for their court appearance. They were each granted bail of R30,000. SIU spokesperson Selby Makgotho said the arrests followed an ongoing investigation into procurement irregularities and alleged corruption at Tembisa Hospital.

Also read Two former Tembisa Hospital managers charged in R635m corruption scandal involving R61m in bribes

SIU Refers Evidence To National Prosecutors

Makgotho said the SIU referred evidence of possible criminal conduct involving the two officials and alleged syndicate kingpin Stefan Joel Govindraju to the National Prosecuting Authority and the Hawks in April 2024. Govindraju was arrested by the Hawks at OR Tambo International Airport in August this year after returning to South Africa from abroad. He is out on bail.

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He is accused of colluding with officials in the Gauteng Department of Health to manipulate Tembisa Hospital's procurement processes in a case involving more than R635 million. Makgotho said Monnakgotla and Tshisele face charges arising from alleged criminal activities between January 2020 and April 2023. The SIU investigation found that Monnakgotla was appointed area manager in the hospital's theatre department in 2017 and served on its Quotation Adjudication Committee, while Tshisele served as theatre operations manager during the same period.

The investigation found that supply chain management transactions in which the two officials were directly involved amounted to approximately R15.9 million. Each transaction was valued below the R500,000 request-for-quotation threshold, according to Makgotho. The SIU further established that some of the goods procured were unnecessary, were never delivered or were only partially delivered, resulting in the potential loss of public funds.

Syndicates Implicated In R283 Million Payments

Makgotho said the investigation implicated Tshisele and Monnakgotla in procurement activities involving syndicates allegedly led by Stefan Joel Govindraju and Rudolf Mduduzi Mazibuko. The SIU uncovered the extensive reach of the alleged syndicates, with 17 companies linked to Mazibuko having traded with Tembisa Hospital and received approximately R283 million in payments. A further 75 companies linked to Govindraju received approximately R596.4 million from the hospital.

Makgotho said the investigation also identified several business and investment ventures involving Tshisele, Monnakgotla and their associates. These ventures were allegedly funded with kickbacks from the procurement syndicates. The two officials allegedly invested in a film production, a crusher machine and plant, and a chrome-processing company. The SIU is further investigating the alleged use of proceeds from the scheme to acquire properties and finance these business interests.

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Alongside the criminal investigation, the SIU has pursued civil recovery proceedings to recover assets allegedly linked to the proceeds of the scheme. Earlier this year, the SIU secured a preservation order and interim interdict from the Special Tribunal over assets valued at approximately R40 million belonging to Monnakgotla and Tshisele.

Asset Orders And Repayments Ordered By SIU

The order also prohibits the Government Employees Pension Fund and the Government Pensions Administration Agency from paying out, releasing, transferring or permitting the withdrawal of Tshisele's pension benefit, valued at R798,430. Makgotho said Tshisele had signed an acknowledgement of debt with the SIU and repaid R13,530,894.27 in four instalments between October 31 and November 4, 2025. Tshisele has since been suspended from his position, while Monnakgotla was dismissed from the hospital.

Makgotho said the SIU remains committed to rooting out corruption and maladministration across government departments, municipalities and public entities where it is mandated to investigate, and to ensuring that those implicated in wrongdoing are held accountable through the appropriate legal processes. The alleged procurement irregularities were brought to light by whistleblower Babita Deokaran, a senior Gauteng health official who was shot and killed outside her home in August 2021 after raising concerns about irregular tenders at Tembisa Hospital.

Deokaran had flagged concerns that contracts were allegedly being deliberately split into amounts below R500,000 to bypass prescribed procurement processes and National Treasury oversight. The SIU later found that more than R2.04 billion had allegedly been siphoned from the Gauteng Department of Health through 207 front companies and nine syndicates.