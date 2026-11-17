Two suspects arrested in R635m Tembisa Hospital scandal while MEC Majodina mandates six-month turnaround plans for struggling Gauteng municipal councils to fix water loss.

Investigators have arrested two additional individuals in connection with the R635-million corruption scandal currently engulfing Tembisa Hospital in the Gauteng province. This development marks a significant escalation in the probe into the massive financial irregularities at the public healthcare facility, signaling that law enforcement authorities are intensifying their efforts to hold accountable those alleged to have orchestrated the illicit financial activities.

On the administrative front, the situation for local governance is equally critical. The Member of the Executive Council for Cooperative Governance, Pemmy Majodina, has issued a directive requiring all newly established local councils within the province to develop actionable turnaround plans within a strict six-month timeframe. This mandate is designed to address systemic failures and restore basic service delivery to communities that have suffered from prolonged neglect.

Also read Hawks arrest two suspects in R635 million Tembisa Hospital corruption scandal

Tembisa Hospital Scandal Deepens with New Arrests

The recent arrests bring the total number of individuals detained in relation to the R635-million misappropriation at Tembisa Hospital to a higher count, though specific details regarding the identities of the newly detained persons have not been fully disclosed in the initial reports. The scandal has drawn national attention due to the sheer scale of the financial loss, which is estimated at R635-million, representing a significant breach of public trust in the healthcare sector.

Authorities are working to trace the flow of funds and identify the mechanisms used to divert money that was originally intended for patient care and hospital maintenance. The investigation is ongoing, and further arrests are anticipated as prosecutors build the case against the primary suspects. The hospital, a critical healthcare provider for thousands of residents in Ekurhuleni, continues to operate under heightened scrutiny and administrative oversight.

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Majodina Mandates Six-Month Water Turnaround Plans

Minister Pemmy Majodina has stated that she will give new municipal councils six months to come up with turnaround plans to better manage their water infrastructure. This directive is a direct response to the ongoing water crisis affecting many municipalities in the Gauteng province, where service delivery failures have led to public health hazards and economic disruption.

The turnaround plans must specifically address high consumption levels and, more critically, the massive amounts of water lost in the distribution systems. This non-revenue water loss is a primary driver of the crisis, as municipalities generate no income from water that leaks out of pipes before reaching consumers. The minister emphasized that these plans must be actionable, with clear milestones and accountability measures to ensure that progress is made within the allotted six-month period.

Bafana Bafana Seek Redemption in Nairobi

While domestic political and administrative challenges dominate the headlines, the national football team, Bafana Bafana, is preparing for a crucial return to AFCON qualifying action in Nairobi. The team is scheduled to travel to Kenya to face the host nation, looking to make amends for a frustrating 2-2 draw against Kenya in Johannesburg on Friday.

The match at Orlando Stadium saw South Africa twice surrender their lead, conceding a late equalizer after a lapse in concentration that left head coach Pitso Mosimane visibly frustrated. The result left the team with a precarious position in the qualifying group, necessitating a strong performance on the road. With little time to recover tactically, the squad must find a way to secure maximum points in the upcoming fixture.

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Funding Delay Threatens Bafksburg Kids Clinic Closure

In a separate development affecting social services, the Bafksburg Kids Clinic could face closure if the Gauteng Department of Social Development fails to release funding awarded to it earlier this year. Vincentia Dlamini, the Operations Director of Women and Men Against Child Abuse, confirmed that the organization received an official funding award letter in March but has yet to receive the actual funds or a signed service-level agreement from the department.

The lack of funding poses an immediate threat to the clinic's operations, potentially leaving vulnerable children without essential care services. Dlamini has urged the department to expedite the release of the awarded money to prevent the disruption of services. The incident highlights the broader challenges facing non-profit organizations that rely on government grants to maintain critical social infrastructure in the province.

Infrastructure Recovery Efforts Underway

Concurrent with these political and administrative developments, recovery efforts are currently underway on the N1 North near Maraisburg. A tanker truck has overturned on the highway, causing significant disruptions to traffic flow and requiring immediate intervention from emergency services and traffic management teams. The incident has led to lane closures and potential delays for commuters in the area.

Authorities are working to clear the wreckage and restore normal traffic conditions as quickly as possible. The accident serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges in maintaining road safety and infrastructure integrity in high-traffic corridors. The incident is under investigation to determine the cause of the overturn, with police appealing for any witnesses to come forward.