South Africa captain Temba Bavuma will miss the second Test against Bangladesh in Centurion due to a right calf strain, with Aiden Markram leading in his absence.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the second Test against Bangladesh in Centurion due to a right calf injury sustained during the series opener at the Wanderers.

Aiden Markram will lead the side in the series finale. Bavuma will begin rehabilitation immediately, with a focus on being ready for the three-match Test series against England starting on December 17. He said it was too early to set a return date. Bavuma displayed remarkable grit by returning to the crease on the fourth morning to finish unbeaten on 68, despite struggling to run between the wickets.

Also read Crunch time for Proteas after rain-delayed third day of Test against Bangladesh

Bavuma Injury Rehab Plans

He had halted his innings on 49 on day three. He remained off the field during Bangladesh's second innings, with Markram taking over the captaincy. He confirmed after the match that he will start rehab immediately. Bavuma said: I am obviously frustrated I find myself in this situation.

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I guess no one is surprised Temba is injured again. It is something that has been happening regularly and I am kind of starting to get used to it and I have a way of dealing with it mentally. He added: I have been ruled out of the second Test. I will start my rehab process and then we will see how I recover.

I guess it is a nice little reset for me, just to take stock of where I am as a batter and have a forward view of what is to come in December. Since being appointed captain in 2023, Bavuma has missed nine Tests due to injuries to both hamstrings and both elbows. This is the first time a calf injury has forced him out. His calf was heavily strapped during the match.

For the matches Bavuma has led South Africa, including Thursday's nine-wicket victory at the Wanderers, he now has the best record for any captain after 16 matches, winning 14 times. Lindsay Hassett won 13 of his first 16 Tests, while Ricky Ponting, Steve Waugh and Ben Stokes are locked on 11.

Harmer Rabada Match Performance

Despite the personal setback, Bavuma praised South Africa's clinical turnaround after Bangladesh threatened to take control by posting 400 in their first innings, led by centuries from Towhid Hridoy and Litton Das. Off-spinner Simon Harmer turned the contest on its head on day five with a devastating 6/51 to bowl the tourists out for 168. Kagiso Rabada took 8/118 in the match and earned Player of the Match honours.

Bavuma said: From a pure bowling attack point of view, you have got guys like Patto and Wiaan who challenge technique, and then you have got the slow bowlers being led by Simon, who are able to exploit the conditions when they are there. We have seen it over the years with Keshav offering a different type of spin threat, and now Simon brings that classical off-spin. We have not seen a lot of that in world cricket.

He also praised Ryan Rickelton, whose blistering 157 at nearly a run-a-ball anchored South Africa's massive first-innings reply of 557. He hits balls in funny areas, definitely not orthodox in his approach, but when it comes off, he puts us in a winning position. Getting 150 at almost a run-a-ball is not something you see from a lot of batters.

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Squad Selection Replacement Options

We want to continue giving guys the freedom to play according to how they see it, erring on the positive side rather than the cautious side. The selectors will meet on Thursday afternoon to decide on a replacement for Bavuma for the second Test. Tony de Zorzi is part of the squad and comes strongly into consideration as the next batter.

Bavuma said: Tony is obviously a part of the squad, so he comes strongly into that conversation as the next batter. We will have to look at the conditions in Centurion, to see what that looks like. David Bedingham, who was dropped after the Australian series, would be near the top of the list.

Sinethemba Qeshile, who was in red-hot form for the Titans in the domestic Pro20, will also come into consideration after he finished as the SA A team's leading run-scorer in their September series against Bangladesh A. He scored a double hundred in that series and has looked in exquisite touch for the Titans, for whom he opened. The Warriors' Jordan Hermann will also be in the reckoning after making an impression for SA A, including scoring a hundred against the England Lions in Arundel earlier this year.

England Test Series Fitness

Bavuma's absence is likely to cause him to miss the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh from December 1. The squad for those games will be named on Friday morning. Those three Tests against England will be played back to back and are likely to be physically demanding, so every opportunity to get him fully fit will be taken. It would seem foolish to risk him before the England series that starts in four weeks' time.

South Africa took a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series with their nine-wicket win at the Wanderers on 19 November 2026.