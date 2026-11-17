Telkom reported a 10.8% rise in half-year profit to R1.78bn and a 5.8% increase in Ebitda to R6.38bn, a day after confirming a renewed acquisition approach from MTN.

Telkom has reported a more than 10% rise in profit at the halfway stage, a day after confirming that MTN has renewed an approach to acquire the entire company.

The group on Tuesday reported a 5.8% increase in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to R6.38bn for the six months to end-September. Profit for the period was 10.8% higher at R1.78bn. Revenue was up 2% to R22.54bn. Revenue growth was driven by strong mobile and fibre-related data revenue growth of 8.7% and 4.2%, respectively.

Also read MTN and Telkom Restart Acquisition Talks for Full Takeover of Telkom Shares

Group data revenue grew 6.6% to R13.93bn. Data revenue contributed 61.8% to total revenue, up from 59.1% a year ago. HEPS was up 9.3% to 334.1c. Operations delivered robust cash generation.

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Telkom Reports Profit Growth

Free cash flow increased by 37.8% to R998m, driven by improved operational performance and disciplined capital allocation. The results come a day after Telkom issued a cautionary announcement that it had received a renewed approach from MTN to acquire its entire issued share capital. The reopening of discussions revives a deal that collapsed in 2022. Africa's largest mobile operator is seeking to expand its fibre footprint and strengthen its position in South Africa's highly competitive mobile market.

Telkom's shares closed 11.29% higher at R69 on Monday, their highest close since November 2019, having jumped as much as 18.2% during the day. The rise lifted Telkom's market value to about R35.3bn. The companies said the transaction was envisaged as a cash offer, with Telkom shareholders also given the option of receiving MTN shares. The terms, including the form of consideration, remain subject to negotiation.

Discussions are at an early stage and there is no certainty that a transaction will materialise, Telkom said on Tuesday. CEO Serame Taukobong said Telkom's data-led strategy remains central to its transition to a more efficient, financially disciplined business.

MTN Revival Of Acquisition Deal

"Consumer is improving the profitability of its growing data business, while Openserve is increasingly focused on converting existing network capacity into revenue-generating connections. These developments demonstrate the value of our strategic choices and the structural efficiencies embedded in our operations," he said. He added, however, that progress remains uneven. Traditional voice revenues continue to decline, mobile service revenue growth has moderated, and BCX continues to strengthen the foundations of its enterprise technology business.

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"Growth in Cloud and Cybersecurity and continued discipline in operating expenditure demonstrate progress in areas where the business has relevant capabilities and opportunities to create value. Our focus is on building these strengths, sharpening our portfolio and improving commercial execution as customer requirements and the enterprise technology market evolve," he said. Looking ahead, the next phase of Telkom's transformation will be defined by execution and its ability to translate strategic progress into more consistent economic outcomes across the group.

It will remain focused on disciplined cost management, prudent capital allocation and free cash flow generation.

Future Strategic Transformation

"The next phase of Telkom's transformation is not simply about proving that our business can withstand a changing market. It is about demonstrating that we can consistently convert our customer relationships, infrastructure and capabilities into sustainable earnings, cash generation and long-term value," Taukobong said.