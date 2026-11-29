The 2026 Telkom Radio Awards honoured South Africa's top radio talent on Saturday night, with Tuks FM, 947, GrootFM 90.5 and Umhlobo Wenene FM taking Station of the Year titles across four categories.

Tuks FM, 947, GrootFM 90.5 and Umhlobo Wenene FM took home the top station honours at the 2026 Telkom Radio Awards, held on Saturday evening.

The coveted Station of the Year titles went to Tuks FM in the campus category, 947 in commercial radio, GrootFM 90.5 in community radio and Umhlobo Wenene FM in public broadcasting service. The awards, which honour exceptional and innovative excellence in the South African radio industry, are now in their 16th year. This year drew 1,278 entries from 304 entrants, illustrating the depth of talent across the industry. Tuks FM shone in the campus category.

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Award Wins By Station And Show

It also won awards for Best Talk Show, Daytime Show, Music Entertainment Show and On-Air Personality. 947 took several accolades, including Breakfast Show, On-Air Personality and Community Impact, in addition to winning Commercial Station of the Year. GrootFM 90.5 earned Community Station of the Year, with wins in Community Impact, Daytime Show and Radio Innovation. Umhlobo Wenene FM was recognised as PBS Station of the Year.

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It also won awards for the best Daytime Show, News and Current Affairs, On-Air Personality and Content Producer categories. Gugu Mthembu, chief marketing officer at Telkom, said the company believes connection is about more than technology. It is about giving people access to the voices, stories and conversations that matter to them, Mthembu said.

Radio continues to build those connections every day, and we are proud to recognise the people whose talent and dedication keep this vital medium moving forward, Mthembu said. Takunda Jinda, chief marketing officer at Arena Holdings, said this year's winners represent the creativity, commitment and breadth of talent found across the industry. That talent ranges from emerging campus voices to experienced broadcasters, along with the teams working behind the scenes, Jinda said.

Hall Of Fame Inductees And Listeners

This year's Hall of Fame inductees, honoured for their long-lasting contributions, include Dave Guselli, Glen Lewis, Naveen Singh, Ravi Naidoo, Reinier Swart and Ursula Chikane. The Bright Stars initiative celebrated seven promising young professionals making strides in radio. Listeners voted for their favourites too. Ukhozi FM won the MyStation Most Votes award after drawing over 320,000 votes.

The Legal Lounge on Tuks FM won Best Talk Show. The Tuks FM Lunch Show with Barbara won Daytime Show. Tuks FM Lunch with Eulender won Music Entertainment Show, and Barbara Moagi of Tuks FM won On-Air Personality. Anele and The Club on 947 won Breakfast Show.

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On-Air Personality And Category Winners

Anele Mdoda of 947 won On-Air Personality. 947 School Invasion with Anele and The Club won Community Impact, and Ryan Janse van Rensburg of 947 won Content Producer. Marawa Sports Worldwide won Commercial Sports Show. Enviroloo's for Madiba Day on GrootFM 90.5 won Community Impact. Mirrag met Annelie on GrootFM 90.5 won Daytime Show, and GROOTvrees4 on GrootFM 90.5 won Radio Innovation.

Khanyisa Kukhanye Mhlobo on Umhlobo Wenene FM won Daytime Show. Isikhokelo Kwezemfundo on Umhlobo Wenene FM won News and Current Affairs. Pastor The DJ of Umhlobo Wenene FM won On-Air Personality, and Lwazi Mpofu of Umhlobo Wenene FM won Content Producer for Breakfast Eyondlayo Ekuseni. For the full list of winners, visit radioawards.co.za.