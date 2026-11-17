Telkom becomes an authorized Amazon Leo distributor to provide satellite broadband to businesses and the public sector in remote South African areas where fibre networks do not reach.

Telkom has officially secured an agreement to become an authorized distributor of Amazon Leo, the low-Earth orbit satellite broadband service developed by tech giant Amazon. This strategic partnership was announced on Wednesday, marking a significant expansion of Telkom's connectivity portfolio into remote and rural regions of South Africa where traditional fibre and mobile infrastructure are either absent or insufficient.

Under the terms of the agreement, signed by Openserve on behalf of the Telkom group, the telecommunications provider will offer Amazon Leo services to enterprise clients and eligible public sector customers. The deal covers all three of Telkom's primary business units, ensuring that the satellite internet solution is available across a broad spectrum of commercial and governmental operations.

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Strategic Rollout Across Business Units

The distribution of Amazon Leo will be managed through a coordinated effort involving Openserve, BCX, and Telkom Business. Openserve will serve as the primary service provider, offering the satellite internet directly to enterprise and public sector clients, as well as through its network of sales agents. This ensures that the underlying service remains robust and professionally managed by the entity responsible for the group's infrastructure.

BCX will integrate Amazon Leo into its existing suite of managed network, cloud computing, and cybersecurity solutions. By bundling satellite connectivity with these advanced digital services, BCX aims to provide comprehensive IT solutions for large organizations that require reliable, high-speed internet regardless of their physical location. This approach allows businesses to maintain secure and consistent operations without relying solely on terrestrial connections.

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Meanwhile, Telkom Business will focus on selling Amazon Leo services specifically to small businesses operating in rural and remote areas. This targeted approach addresses the digital divide by providing dependable internet access to smaller commercial entities that previously lacked the option to wait for costly fibre optic installations. The service is designed to bridge the gap for enterprises in regions where infrastructure development has been slow or economically unviable.

Technical Specifications and Speed Capabilities

While Telkom has not yet announced specific pricing structures or a concrete launch date, the company indicated that detailed information regarding availability will be released closer to the official launch. Initial specifications suggest that depending on the chosen enterprise plan and the type of terminal equipment used, customers could experience maximum configured download speeds of up to 1Gbit/s and upload speeds of up to 400Mbit/s.

Serame Taukobong, the Chief Executive Officer of the Telkom Group, emphasized the strategic logic behind this hybrid connectivity model. He stated that the company intends to utilize fibre and mobile networks wherever they are available, while deploying satellite technology to fill the gaps in areas where these terrestrial networks do not reach. This dual approach ensures optimal resource allocation and service reliability across the entire country.

Context and Competition in the Market

This development occurs against the backdrop of Amazon's broader plans for its Leo constellation, which is expected to have a commercial launch for homes and small businesses around 2027. Amazon had previously stated that it would not require its own license from the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa), relying instead on Herotel to hold the necessary licenses. This strategy effectively bypassed the local ownership rules that have complicated Starlink's entry into the South African market, a regulatory environment that Telkom itself has navigated successfully.

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Although the deal primarily targets enterprises and the public sector, it raises questions about exclusivity. Telkom did not disclose whether any part of the agreement is exclusive, leaving open the possibility of future partnerships or competitive dynamics in the satellite internet space. The lack of exclusivity suggests that Amazon may be pursuing a multi-distributor strategy to maximize its reach and market penetration in the region.

Impact on SMEs and Future Plans

Andrew Dawson, Telkom's managing executive for small and medium business sales, highlighted the practical benefits for smaller enterprises. He noted that Amazon Leo provides a vital pathway for small businesses to obtain dependable internet without having to wait for fibre network builds to reach their locations. This capability is crucial for maintaining operational continuity and competitiveness in an increasingly digital economy.

The rollout of Amazon Leo through Telkom's channels is expected to have a positive impact on the regional economy, particularly in underserved areas. By enabling small businesses in rural and remote locations to access high-speed internet, the service can support economic growth, improve access to online markets, and enhance the quality of life for residents in these communities. The company's focus on leveraging existing infrastructure where possible while filling gaps with satellite technology represents a pragmatic approach to national connectivity challenges.