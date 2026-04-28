Telkom Netball League: Power Week 1 Heats Up with Dramatic Finishes and Key Victories

Power Week 1 of the Telkom Netball League reached its midpoint with a day of intense competition, featuring a thrilling Gauteng derby, dominant performances from the Tornados and Diamonds, and a dramatic draw between the Baobabs and Lilies. Teams are demonstrating increased consistency and strategic adaptability as the race for top positions intensifies.

The Telkom Netball League Power Week 1 is intensifying as teams reach the halfway mark, showcasing improved consistency and delivering a series of compelling matches in Durban.

Tuesday’s action was marked by high-caliber performances, nail-biting finishes, and a particularly captivating Gauteng derby that highlighted the competitive spirit of the league. The Jaguars and Fireballs faced off in the highly anticipated Gauteng derby, a match that lived up to its billing with a display of strategic netball and fierce rivalry. The Jaguars ultimately emerged victorious with a 45-38 win, securing bragging rights in the Jukskei River region.

While the Fireballs initially established a 13-9 lead in the first quarter, leveraging their midcourt intensity to induce early errors from the Jaguars, the Jaguars demonstrated resilience and tactical adaptability. They responded effectively, making crucial adjustments to their game plan and shifting the momentum in their favor, leading 22-19 at halftime. This momentum continued to build in the third quarter, where the Pretoria-based Jaguars delivered a dominant performance, extending their advantage significantly.

They maintained control in the final quarter, closing out the match with an impressive display of composure and skill. Beyond the Gauteng derby, the Tornados continued their impressive form with a decisive 61-39 victory over the Kingdom Queens. The Tornados established their dominance early, surging to a 16-6 lead in the first quarter and setting a fast-paced tone for the remainder of the match.

They maintained consistent control, extending their lead to 30-18 at halftime and further solidifying their position with a 40-30 advantage after three quarters. The Limpopo derby between the Baobabs and Lilies provided one of the most dramatic moments of the tournament thus far, culminating in a thrilling 46-46 draw. The Baobabs initially controlled the game, leading 13-7 after the first quarter, but the Lilies mounted a remarkable comeback in the second half.

The match reached a fever pitch in the final moments, with the Lilies seemingly securing victory with a last-second Telkom Supershot. However, the Baobabs responded immediately, leveling the scores in the dying seconds and ensuring a dramatic draw. The Diamonds showcased a clinical performance, defeating the Comets 59-36 through effective capitalization on turnovers and consistent control of the midcourt.

The Flames also secured a hard-fought victory, holding off a determined Kingdom Stars side to win 46-41 in a physically demanding and closely contested encounter. The Kingdom Stars, despite enjoying strong fan support throughout Power Week 1, experienced a slightly diminished crowd turnout on Tuesday morning. The Crinums reaffirmed their title aspirations with another strong performance, guided by the tempo-controlling Refiloe Nketsa and the standout play of Karla Victor.

The Malawi U21 team continued to impress, securing a convincing 47-34 victory over Sonoblomo with a disciplined and focused performance that underscores their growing confidence within the competition. This victory highlights the potential of the emerging talent within the league. As Power Week 1 reaches its midpoint, teams are increasingly settling into their systems, and the overall intensity of the competition is steadily rising.

The matches witnessed on Day five serve as a clear indication that the race for top positions in both divisions will become even more fiercely competitive in the coming days. The strategic adjustments, resilient performances, and dramatic finishes witnessed thus far suggest a thrilling conclusion to Power Week 1 and a promising outlook for the remainder of the Telkom Netball League season.

The league is proving to be a breeding ground for talent and a platform for showcasing the skill and dedication of netball players across South Africa and beyond. The increasing competitiveness and the growing confidence of teams like the Malawi U21 side are testament to the league’s positive impact on the development of the sport





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Telkom Netball League Netball Power Week 1 Jaguars Fireballs Tornados Kingdom Queens Baobabs Lilies Diamonds Comets Flames Kingdom Stars Crinums Malawi U21 Sonoblomo

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