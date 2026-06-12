Telkom Netball League: Flames and Tshukudu Claim Fifth Place in Thrilling Playoffs

Recap of Telkom Netball League Power Week three playoffs: Flames beat Aloes 51-37 for Division One fifth place, Tshukudu edges Diamonds 41-40 in Division Two, and Sunbirds defeat Comets for seventh.

The Telkom Netball League continued with an exhilarating Power Week three at the University of Pretoria's Rembrandt Hall, featuring high-stakes positional playoffs. In Division One, the Flames and the Aloes battled for fifth and sixth places, each aiming to finish their season on a positive note.

The Aloes started strongly, demonstrating clinical shooting accuracy that gave them a five-goal lead by the end of the first quarter. Their defensive unit, anchored by Goal Defense Noluthando Maliehe and Goalkeeper Juanita Van Tonder, forced consecutive turnovers in the Flames' shooting circle, stretching the lead to seven goals early in the second quarter. Despite an intercept by Flames' Goal Defense Christi-Mari Coetzee, a missed opportunity ensued when Goal Attack Sunel Smit lost her footing.

Miscommunication between Smit and Goal Shooter Lubisi Kwezi further hampered the Flames' attack, prompting tactical shifts: Smit moved to Goal Shooter and Andrya Joubert returned as Goal Attack. These changes revitalized the Flames, who gradually reduced the deficit and trailed by just one goal at halftime. The third quarter showcased a defensive masterclass, particularly from the Aloes' Maliehe and Van Tonder, who disrupted the Flames' rhythm with multiple intercepts.

However, the Aloes could not fully capitalize, while the Flames' defenders worked tirelessly to contain shooter Zandre Smit. A successful single shot gave the Flames a 32-31 lead heading into the final quarter. The North West team dominated the fourth period, forcing the Aloes into prolonged ball recycling and thriving on turnovers. Smit's conversions propelled the Flames to a decisive 51-37 victory, securing fifth place in Division One.

In Division Two, Tshukudu faced the Diamonds in a gripping fifth-place playoff that went down to the wire. Tshukudu burst out of the gates, leading by five goals within two minutes, while the Diamonds struggled with unforced errors and turnovers. It took the Diamonds three minutes to score their first goal, but they gradually settled, reducing the margin to two goals by quarter-end, with Tshukudu ahead 13-9. The second quarter was a tense back-and-forth affair, with both teams exchanging leads.

The Diamonds briefly edged ahead, but Tshukudu responded, and the score was locked at 23-23 at halftime. The second half remained evenly poised, with scores tied at 34-34 with 10 minutes remaining. Tshukudu then notched three unanswered goals to establish a critical lead, but the Diamonds fought back, with Wing Defense Debora Kitenge securing an intercept to level the score. The match evolved into a gripping contest, with both sides battling for possession.

Locked at 40-40 heading into the super shot period, defensive pressure intensified. Tshukudu held their composure, sinking a single shot and then playing keep-ball until the final whistle, securing a narrow 41-40 victory.

Meanwhile, the Mpumalanga Sunbirds and the Eastern Cape Comets contested seventh and eighth positions. The opening quarter was closely fought, with the Sunbirds edging ahead 4-3 after five minutes. The Comets had a chance to equalize when Centre Edon Snyman produced an intercept, but the shooters failed to convert. The game continued in a competitive vein, with both teams displaying determination.

The Sunbirds eventually managed to pull away in the later stages, securing a win to claim seventh place. The day's matches highlighted the depth of talent in the Telkom Netball League, with teams showcasing resilience, tactical adjustments, and defensive prowess. The playoffs provided thrilling encounters, setting the stage for the final round of fixtures





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