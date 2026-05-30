Telkom Netball League: Crinums, Stings, Baobabs, Tornados, and Queens Triumph

A recap of the Telkom Netball League matches on Saturday, highlighting key performances and results as the Crinums maintain their unbeaten record and other teams secure vital wins.

The Telkom Netball League delivered thrilling action on Saturday as several top teams secured crucial victories at Ellis Park Indoor Arena. The Crinums , Stings , Baobabs, Tornados, and Queens all emerged victorious in their respective clashes, setting the stage for an exciting playoff race.

The headline match featured the unbeaten Crinums facing off against the second-placed Fireballs in a repeat of last year's final. Both teams entered the game with strong credentials, but it was the Crinums who dominated from the outset. Goalkeeper Liame De Lange set the tone by intercepting a loose ball from the Fireballs' shooting circle, leading to a quick two-goal lead.

The Fireballs responded through Goal Shooter Tinita Van Dyk, but the Crinums' defensive pressure, led by Karla Pretorius and Refiloe Nketsa, stifled their opponents' attack. The Crinums built a 14-9 lead by the end of the first quarter and extended it to ten goals by halftime. In the third quarter, an intercept contest ensued, with Fireballs' Goalkeeper Ametisse Bandu making key turnovers, but the Crinums maintained control and entered the final quarter with a 13-goal advantage.

The Fireballs showed renewed energy in the fourth quarter, closing the gap to 11 goals, but the Crinums held on for a 47-37 victory, preserving their unbeaten record. Karla Pretorius was named Player of the Match for her outstanding defensive performance. In another key matchup, the third-placed Southern Stings faced the fourth-placed Jaguars, both teams tied on 14 points.

The Stings started strongly, with Goal Shooter Sian Moore opening the scoring and capitalizing on turnovers to build an early three-goal lead. The Jaguars' defense improved, forcing a held-ball call, but Centre Amber Coraizin made a crucial interception to deny the Jaguars a chance to equalize. The Stings led by five goals midway through the first quarter, but the Jaguars applied sustained defensive pressure, forcing the Stings to recycle possession and play extra passes.

Despite the Jaguars' efforts, the Stings maintained their advantage and secured a vital win, solidifying their position in the top four. The Baobabs, Tornados, and Queens also recorded impressive wins. The Baobabs showcased their attacking flair, with their shooters converting efficiently under pressure. The Tornados relied on their defensive grit to overcome a determined opponent, while the Queens demonstrated resilience in a closely contested match.

These results have reshaped the standings, with the playoff picture becoming clearer as the season progresses. Teams are now focusing on the semi-finals, where every possession will be crucial. The Crinums' unbeaten streak makes them the team to beat, but the Fireballs, Stings, Jaguars, and other contenders are poised to challenge. The Telkom Netball League continues to deliver high-quality netball, with fans eagerly anticipating the postseason action





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Netball Telkom Netball League Crinums Stings Match Recap

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ANC Women's League President Sisi Tolashe Faces Removal After Integrity Commission FindingsThe ANC Women's League is set to remove its president Sisi Tolashe following adverse findings by the party's Integrity Commission. Tolashe, who was recently dismissed as social development minister, faces multiple counts including abuse of her domestic worker and misuse of vehicles. The process now moves to the disciplinary committee before final endorsement by the league's national executive committee. Sources indicate her fate is sealed and highlight concerns about gender bias in how female leaders are treated compared to males within the ANC.

Read more »

Arsenal Face PSG in Champions League FinalArsenal, after winning Premier League, aim for first Champions League title against PSG, relying on defensive strength.

Read more »

Good times for TelkomTelkom expects a large rise in headline earnings, but accounting rules complicate the picture for basic earnings.

Read more »

Crinums Dominate Fireballs in Playoff Preview Clash at Ellis ParkThe Crinums secured a commanding lead over the Fireballs in a highly anticipated indoor arena match that served as a repeat of last year's final. The Crinums' relentless defensive pressure and efficient scoring, highlighted by multiple intercepts from players like Refiloe Nketsa and Karla Pretorius, allowed them to build a substantial lead by halftime. Despite brief moments of momentum from the Fireballs, largely fueled by Tinita Van Dyk and Nonsikelelo Mazibuko, costly errors in the shooting circle proved detrimental. The Crinums capitalized on these mistakes, extending their advantage to eight goals by the end of the second quarter, showcasing their strength as a top unbeaten team heading into the playoffs.

Read more »