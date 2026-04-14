Telkom Launches Prepaid Fibre for Small Businesses, Start-ups, and Short-Term Operations

Telkom introduces a prepaid fibre product designed for small enterprises, start-ups, and short-term operations, offering uncapped internet access via time-based vouchers. This solution eliminates long-term contracts and provides flexible, reliable connectivity for businesses with dynamic needs, running exclusively on Openserve's fibre infrastructure. Installation is typically completed within several working days. Pricing and voucher duration details are still to be announced.

Telkom has unveiled a new prepaid fibre product specifically tailored for small enterprises, start-ups, and short-term operational needs. This innovative offering aims to provide reliable and consistent internet connectivity without the constraints of long-term contracts or the complexities of credit vetting. The product leverages an installed fibre line, bundled with uncapped internet access, and is activated through time-based recharge vouchers, providing a flexible and accessible solution for businesses with dynamic connectivity requirements.

Customers will purchase access to internet based on a specific duration rather than a data allowance. Top-ups can be conveniently managed through Telkom’s online portal when the initial voucher period expires, ensuring continuous connectivity. Telkom has not yet revealed the specific pricing structure or the duration options available for the vouchers. However, the company has confirmed that customers will be granted an initial period of uncapped access following installation before requiring their first recharge. Further details regarding the length of this initial access period and the available speed tiers are currently unavailable. TechCentral has reached out to Telkom for more comprehensive information and will update the article with the specifics as they become available. This move signals Telkom's commitment to adapting its services to meet the diverse needs of the business sector.

Lunga Siyo, the CEO of Telkom Consumer and Small Business, emphasized that this prepaid fibre solution is designed to cater to customers whose operational models differ from the traditional monthly subscription framework. He highlighted the evolving landscape of modern businesses, acknowledging that many operate in flexible environments. “Many businesses today operate in flexible environments. Some are seasonal, some are start-ups and others operate across different locations during the year,” said Siyo. “Prepaid fibre gives them the ability to access a stable broadband connection without locking themselves into long-term contracts.”

This new offering provides a cost-effective and agile approach, allowing businesses to control their internet expenses and scale their connectivity needs in line with their operational demands. The prepaid structure removes the long-term commitment that often binds businesses, giving them more control and reducing financial risk, especially appealing to start-ups with uncertain cash flows. The ease of activation, coupled with the uncapped nature of the service, empowers businesses to focus on their core functions without worrying about data caps. Furthermore, this solution directly addresses the needs of businesses that may have temporary operational requirements, such as pop-up shops, event organizers, or those with project-based timelines, making stable internet connectivity accessible to a wider audience. The ability to activate internet access in a matter of days is a significant advantage.

The service operates exclusively on Openserve's national fibre infrastructure, Telkom’s wholesale networks subsidiary. The product is aimed specifically at small and micro-businesses rather than at the residential consumer market, highlighting Telkom’s strategic focus on the business sector. The installation process is streamlined to ensure a quick and efficient setup, typically completed within a few working days of an order confirmation. This rapid deployment allows businesses to quickly establish their online presence and facilitate their business operations. This focus on speed is vital for start-ups that need immediate internet access and for businesses with temporary needs. With the rapid deployment capabilities and the inherent reliability of fibre, the service offers a compelling proposition for businesses.

By delivering uncapped internet access that is activated through time-based recharge vouchers and offering flexibility, Telkom positions itself as a forward-thinking provider, actively adapting to the evolving needs of the modern business environment. This strategy indicates the significance of fibre infrastructure, highlighting its importance for small businesses, especially those that want to use services such as cloud computing. This prepaid fibre product demonstrates Telkom's commitment to supporting the growth and development of the small business sector, providing a flexible and reliable connectivity solution that empowers businesses to thrive in a digital world. The simplified access to stable, fast internet can be a key factor in success for many small businesses.





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Telkom Prepaid Fibre Small Business Start-Ups Internet Connectivity

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