Telkom offers 12-month paid internships to youth innovators from the Gauteng Youth Tech Expo G13 Hackathon, fostering digital economy skills and providing R60,000 stipends to selected finalists.

Telkom has awarded twelve-month paid internships to the finalists of the second Youth Tech Expo G13 Hackathon, a strategic initiative designed to integrate young South African innovators into the digital workforce. The grand finale of the competition took place on 13 November at the BCX building in Centurion, marking a significant milestone in the collaboration between the Gauteng Department of e-Government and private sector technology leaders. This program offers 50 young innovators from Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, the West Rand, and Sedibeng the chance to showcase their skills and secure professional opportunities.

Hackathon Structure and Regional Qualifications

The G13 Hackathon served as a rigorous talent identification pipeline, drawing participants from across the province through a series of regional competitions held in October. These preliminary stages tested the ability of young developers to create technology-driven solutions for pressing societal challenges, including unemployment and waste management. From the regional qualifiers, twenty finalists advanced to the grand finale, competing for the prestigious internship slots with Telkom.

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The event highlighted the depth of technical talent available in Gauteng by bringing together diverse teams from major metropolitan areas. The structure of the hackathon ensured that only the most viable and innovative projects progressed, creating a high-stakes environment that mirrored real-world industry demands. This approach allowed industry partners like Telkom to evaluate not just coding skills, but also problem-solving abilities and the practical applicability of the solutions developed by the youth.

Winning Teams and Prize Distribution

Ekurhuleni's Medi Reach SA emerged as the overall winner of the G13 Hackathon, distinguished by their SOS Smart Response solution designed to improve access to emergency assistance. This top prize came with a spot in the internship program, highlighting the value placed on solutions that directly impact public safety and community welfare. The recognition of Medi Reach SA underscores the importance of health-tech innovations in addressing critical gaps in service delivery within South Africa.

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Westrand Masters secured the second position, demonstrating strong technical proficiency and innovative thinking in their respective field. Johannesburg's The Undefeated Central took third place, further solidifying the city's reputation as a hub for young tech talent. These rankings reflect the competitive nature of the event and the high caliber of projects submitted by the participants, with each team bringing unique perspectives to the technological challenges addressed.

Tshwane's Juklyn Youngsters and Sedibeng's EcoChange Movement finished fourth and fifth respectively, rounding out the top tier of innovators. The inclusion of teams from varied geographic locations ensured a broad representation of the province's developmental needs. The winning teams and their runners-up will now transition from the competitive hackathon environment into structured professional roles, applying their skills in a corporate setting.

Financial Incentives and Professional Development

Each of the twenty selected interns will receive a monthly stipend of R5 000 over the course of the 12-month program. This amounts to a total value of R60 000 for each participant, providing significant financial support during their professional development period. Beyond the monetary compensation, the internship offers practical workplace experience and exposure to the technology industry, which is crucial for bridging the gap between academic knowledge and professional application.

The program is designed to provide more than just a paycheck; it aims to equip young people with the skills, experience, and networks necessary to thrive in the digital economy. By integrating these interns into Telkom's operations, the company provides a pathway for emerging talent to gain invaluable industry insights. This investment in human capital is intended to foster long-term career growth and reduce the barriers to entry for youth seeking employment in the tech sector.

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Government and Corporate Partnership Impact

Bonginkosi Dhlamini, Gauteng MEC for e-Government, emphasized that the 20 paid internships are a direct outcome of the partnership between government and the private sector. He stated that this initiative demonstrates how these entities can collaborate to turn young people's potential into meaningful economic opportunities. Dhlamini noted that the department's responsibility extends beyond building digital infrastructure to ensuring that youth are equipped to participate in the digital economy.

Selina Naidoo, acting senior manager for public sector at Telkom, highlighted the company's commitment to supporting youth development and nurturing emerging talent. She described the program as a platform where young people can demonstrate their abilities and connect with industry partners. Naidoo's comments reflect Telkom's broader strategy to create meaningful opportunities for young people to develop skills and gain workplace experience, aligning corporate social investment with business objectives.

The G13 Hackathon thus stands as a model for public-private collaboration, addressing the critical need for skills development and job creation among youth. By focusing on real-world challenges like emergency response and waste management, the program ensures that the skills being developed are relevant and impactful. This approach not only benefits the individual interns but also contributes to the broader societal goals of innovation and economic inclusion in Gauteng and beyond.