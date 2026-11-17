Telkom reports H1 2025 profits increase with Ebitda rising 5.8% to R6.4-billion, though mobile revenue growth moderated to 4% due to civil unrest and strategic shifts toward data.

Telkom, South Africa's leading telecommunications provider, has reported a 5.8% increase in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization ( Ebitda) for the six-month period ending September 30, 2025.

The group generated R6.4-billion in Ebitda, lifting its margin by 1.1 percentage points to 28.3%. Headline earnings per share also improved, rising 9.3% to 334.1c, while free cash flow surged by 37.8% to R998-million.

Mobile Growth Moderation Driven by Disruptions

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Telkom's mobile service revenue grew by 4% to R11.5-billion for the half, a noticeable deceleration from the 6.4% growth recorded in the first quarter alone. Group revenue increased by 2% to R22.5-billion, implying that growth slowed to less than 2% in the second quarter compared to the 10% Ebitda growth seen earlier in the year. Group Chief Executive Serame Taukobong highlighted that progress remains uneven, with traditional voice revenues continuing to decline and mobile service growth moderating.

The telecommunications giant attributed the second-quarter slowdown primarily to civil demonstrations, which particularly disrupted informal distribution channels and recharge activity. In response to these external shocks, Telkom is expanding its distribution network through national retail chains to stabilize operations. Prepaid service revenue, described by management as the primary engine of growth, rose 6.1% to R7.9-billion for the half, after a 9.1% jump in the first quarter, implying growth of about 3% in the second period.

Strategic Shift to Data and Network Optimization

Telkom continues to execute a deliberate strategy to move users from voice to data services, a shift the company initiated by offering customers free voice calls when they purchase data bundles. This strategic pivot resulted in mobile voice revenue falling 13.1%, down from being relatively flat a year earlier. Conversely, mobile data revenue rose 8.7% to R9.4-billion, now constituting 82% of total mobile service revenue. Mobile Ebitda increased by 17.1%, taking the margin to 30.8%, which management termed the highest reported level for the business.

Lower roaming costs contributed significantly to improved profitability. Group payments to other operators fell 19.2% as more mobile traffic migrated onto Telkom's own network. Subscriber numbers grew 7.2% to 26.3 million, an increase of about one million since the end of June. Prepaid customers rose 7.5% to 23.2 million, while the average revenue per user slipped slightly to R59 for prepaid and R184 for post-paid services.

Capital Expenditure Discipline and Infrastructure Focus

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Capital expenditure fell 22.5% to R2.2-billion, with investment in fibre decreasing 35.1% to R759-million and mobile spending down 9.5% to R1.2-billion. This reduction brought capex intensity to 9.9%, well below Telkom's guidance of 12-15%. Serame Taukobong explained that capital allocation is increasingly focused on improving the productivity of existing infrastructure while directing new investment toward opportunities with identifiable customer demand and commercial returns.

For Openserve, Telkom's fibre infrastructure unit, this strategy has led to a 15.1% increase in homes connected to 870,856 out of 1.59 million passed, achieving a connection rate of 54.8%. Openserve's revenue rose 4.2% to R6.6-billion. Telkom expects capital spending to pick up in the second half of the year to land within the guided range for the full year.

Guidance Adjustments Amid External Shocks

Telkom stated that its medium-term guidance, set in June 2025, still captures its commitment to disciplined execution. However, the company noted that some external assumptions underpinning the plan have changed materially due to energy shocks, rising fuel prices, higher inflation, and geopolitical tensions. While revenue growth of 2% is short of the mid-single-digit target, the Ebitda margin remains above the 25-27% range. No interim dividend was declared, consistent with Telkom's policy of an annual payout.