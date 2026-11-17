Telkom reduces capital expenditure by 22.5% in H1 2027, shifting strategic focus from network expansion to maximizing returns from existing Openserve fibre infrastructure.

Telkom Limited has significantly reduced its capital expenditure for the first half of the 2027 financial year, signaling a strategic pivot toward monetizing its existing network assets rather than aggressively expanding physical infrastructure. The telecommunications giant reported that its total group capital expenditure dropped by 22.5%, settling at R2.2-billion as interim results were published on Tuesday.

Strategic Shift in Capital Allocation

This reduction in spending reflects a deliberate move by the group to prioritize commercially attractive opportunities over rapid physical growth. Group CEO Serame Taukobong stated that the decline in investment represents a combination of more selective capital deployment and the specific timing of planned network activities. The management team emphasized that the objective is not merely to cut costs but to ensure that every rand deployed strengthens Telkom's long-term competitiveness and earnings capacity.

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As a result of these measures, Telkom's capital expenditure intensity, defined as spending as a share of revenue, fell to 9.9%. This figure sits below the company's previously guided range of 12 to 15%. Management expects spending to ramp up in the second half of the year to bring the full-year intensity back within the targeted guidance range, potentially requiring approximately R3.2-billion in H2 spending if revenue remains at first-half levels.

Fibre Investment Decline and Efficiency Gains

The most significant changes were observed within the Openserve division, which manages the wholesale fibre network. Fibre-specific investment plunged by 35.1% to R759-million, accounting for almost two-thirds of the total R647-million cut across the group. Telkom attributed this sharp decline to a more disciplined approach to capital allocation, with a greater emphasis on achieving higher returns on investment from the infrastructure already in place.

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Despite the drop in new build-out spending, the operational efficiency of the network has improved markedly. Openserve's capital expenditure fell by 35.2% to R815-million as the division increasingly prioritizes connecting customers within its existing fibre footprint. This strategy focuses on improving network utilization and directing resources only toward areas with identifiable, high-density demand rather than spreading resources thinly across new, unproven territories.

Growth in Connections and Revenue Metrics

The strategy has yielded strong results in subscriber acquisition without the corresponding heavy infrastructure costs. The number of homes connected to Openserve's fibre network rose by 15.1% to reach 870,856, representing an increase of 114,447 connections over the past year. The network now passes 1.59 million homes, resulting in a connection rate of 54.8%, an improvement from 52% a year earlier.

Telkom describes this 54.8% connection rate as the highest in the industry, indicating that the company is extracting more value from every home passed. While the total network footprint grew by approximately 9% over the year, the faster growth rate in connections suggests that Openserve is successfully filling empty lines rather than constantly digging new trenches. This efficiency drove Openserve's revenue up by 4.2% to R6.6-billion, with broadband revenue climbing 10.1%.

Financial Performance and Future Outlook

The focus on existing assets has also bolstered profitability and external market performance. Revenue from external customers increased by 11.9% to R2.9-billion, demonstrating that the wholesale model is gaining traction with independent service providers. Additionally, the division's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) rose by 5.6% to R2.2-billion, achieving a healthy margin of 33.8%.

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Telkom highlighted that its prepaid fibre offering, designed to broaden access to affordable connectivity, has gained significant momentum. By shifting the focus from building new networks to selling connections on the infrastructure already built, Telkom aims to sustain this growth trajectory while maintaining a healthier balance sheet for the remainder of the 2027 financial year.