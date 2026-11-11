Telkom Challenges Icasa's Black Ownership Rules for Telecom Licences

Telkom argues that Icasa's 2021 black ownership rules overstep the B-BBEE Act, creating uncertainty and deterring investment in South Africa's telecom networks.

South Africa n telecom giant Telkom has filed a critique with the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa ( Icasa), arguing that the regulator's 2021 black ownership regulations for individual electronic communications network service (I-ECNS) licences go beyond the legal framework set by the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act ( B-BBEE Act) and the ICT sector code. The submission was lodged in February and highlighted concerns that the current rules may deter investment in the country's network infrastructure.

Regulatory Framework and Key Provisions

The core of Telkom's argument centers on Icasa's requirement that individual licence holders maintain at least 30% ownership by historically disadvantaged groups for the duration of their licences, coupled with a mandatory Level 4 B-BBEE contributor status. While the 30% figure originates from the Electronic Communications Act, Icasa added a further 30% black ownership clause that it has since suspended. Telkom contends that these additional equity mandates introduce minimum ownership levels not contemplated in the ICT sector codes and ignore alternative forms of empowerment, such as skills development or infrastructure investment.

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According to Telkom, the overlap between the equity rules and the existing B-BBEE framework creates regulatory and policy uncertainty. This uncertainty, the company said, raises compliance costs and hampers competition in the market, ultimately stifling the growth of telecom services and technologies.

Stakeholder Positions and Proposed Alternatives

Telecommunications Minister Solly Malatsi issued a policy direction in December 2025 urging Icasa to align its ownership rules with the B-BBEE Act and the ICT sector code. The direction is widely viewed as a potential catalyst for the entry of satellite operators such as Elon Musk's Starlink, which has declined to relinquish 30% of its local business. Telkom cited this direction in its submission but cautioned that any satellite operator wishing to offer services directly to South African customers must hold I-ECNS, individual electronic communications service (I-ECS) licences, and spectrum licences, and be subject to the same licence terms, including social obligations, as existing licencees.

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Telkom also highlighted that empowerment mechanisms should apply uniformly to all licence holders, new and old. It cited concerns that differential treatment could disadvantage companies that have invested heavily in compliance with South Africa's legal, policy, and empowerment framework, potentially creating a dual regulatory regime.

The Association of Communications & Technology (ACT), representing Telkom, Vodacom, MTN, Cell C, Rain, and Liquid Intelligent Technologies, echoes this demand for regulatory parity. The association stresses that any empowerment tools introduced by Icasa must treat all companies equally, ensuring a level playing field in the industry.

Implications for Investment and Market Dynamics

Telkom's submission underlines the potential impact of the current ownership rules on investment flows. By raising compliance costs and creating uncertainty, the regulations could deter new entrants and slow the deployment of advanced communication services across the country. The company warns that without clear and consistent empowerment guidelines, investors may hesitate to commit capital to upgrading network infrastructure or adopting emerging technologies.

Should Icasa revise its policies as suggested, the telecommunications landscape in South Africa could experience a shift. Satellite operators like Starlink, Amazon Leo, Spacesail, Eutelsat OneWeb, and Avanti Communications would be afforded clearer pathways to enter the market, provided they meet the necessary licence criteria and align with the same social obligation frameworks applied to traditional network operators.

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In the coming months, stakeholders will monitor Icasa's response to Telkom's critique, as well as any adjustments prompted by Minister Malatsi's policy direction. The outcome could shape the future trajectory of South Africa's digital infrastructure, balancing the goals of black economic empowerment with the need for robust, competition‑friendly telecom services.