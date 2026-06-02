Telkom CEO Sees Data-Driven Growth Beyond Mobile

Telkom Group CEO Serame Taukobong believes the operator has years of data-driven growth still ahead of it, and a broader definition of ‘data’ than its mobile rivals. He sees data-driven growth not only on mobile but also in fixed, wholesale, carrier, and AI sectors.

Telkom CEO Serame Taukobong sees at least four to five more years of data-driven growth , and not only on mobile. He reckons the operator has years of data-driven growth still ahead of it – and a broader definition of ‘data’ than its mobile rivals.

Asked where Telkom’s growth will come from once data follows voice into commoditisation, Taukobong said he did not expect data to decline as sharply as voice has. Because voice makes up a relatively small share of Telkom’s mobile base, he said, the company is not feeling the revenue deflation its larger competitors are.

‘The growth is really coming through from data usage, so we’re quite comfortable’, he said, adding that data would ‘continue driving that growth thrust, certainly in the next four to five years’. Rather than betting on mobile data alone, Taukobong said the growth will come from ‘total data consumption across the ecosystem’ – fixed, wholesale, carrier and, increasingly, AI. Demand from artificial intelligence.

‘As you move up the stack to the growth of AI, that consumes a lot of data … and that’s where the bigger pipes start to come in’, he said, arguing that Telkom’s network and wholesale assets position it to carry that traffic. ‘As the pivot of where data consumption moves, we are ready for that uplift. ’ Taukobong drew a pointed contrast with MTN and Vodacom, suggesting their data growth narratives are focused largely on mobile.

‘Our data platform is not that one-dimensional. It’s looking at total data consumption across the ecosystem, and that’s what we built’, he said. In its results for the year ended 31 March 2026, Telkom’s data revenue rose 7.6% to R26.6-billion and now accounts for almost 60% of group revenue. Mobile data subscribers grew 31.1% to about 20 million, and Openserve recorded its first revenue growth in nine years, up 2.3%.

Group revenue edged up just 1.4% to R44.48-billion. The ‘what comes after data’ question is one all South African operators are wrestling with. Voice has already been commoditised by messaging apps and bundled minutes, and many in the industry expect data pricing to erode the same way as networks expand and capacity grows cheaper. Vodacom and MTN have leaned heavily on financial services and fintech as their ‘beyond connectivity’ story.

MTN has recently also begun ramping up investment in AI data centres and at its base station sites. In some respects, MTN’s bet is more focused on compute (data centres), while Telkom is eyeing the transport layer (the ‘bigger pipes’ carrying AI traffic)





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Telkom Data-Driven Growth Beyond Mobile AI Fixed Wholesale Carrier

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