Telkom CEO Outlines Unified Strategy and Growth Inflection Point in Business Day Interview

In an extensive post-earnings interview, Telkom Group CEO Serame Taukobong discusses the company's integrated platform approach, strong data growth, and the critical role of its infrastructure and IT units in driving future profitability.

Telkom Group's full-year financial results and strategic direction took center stage in the latest Business Day Spotlight episode, featuring an exclusive interview with Group CEO Serame Taukobong .

The discussion, recorded at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange following the release of earnings for the period ending March 2026, delved into the performance of Telkom's three core business pillars: mobile, infrastructure via Openserve, and IT services through BCX. Taukobong articulated a clear shift from managing these units as siloed entities to operating as a cohesive, integrated platform designed to capture the full value chain of digital transformation in South Africa and beyond.

He emphasized that the group's data revenue growth is sustained by a resilient ecosystem where infrastructure provides a defensive moat, insulating the business from competitive volatility. The CEO detailed each segment's contribution, noting that Openserve, the wholesale infrastructure arm, achieved 2.2% revenue growth-its third successive quarter of expansion-signaling a pivotal inflection point where increasing data demand decisively outpaces the erosion of legacy copper revenues.

Regarding BCX, the enterprise-focused IT subsidiary, Taukobong firmly rejected any contemplation of a sale or spin-off, describing it as the cornerstone of Telkom's long-term digital ambitions, essential for delivering end-to-end solutions to corporate clients. The conversation further covered debt allocation, capital expenditure priorities, and how the synergy between mobile, fibre, and IT services creates cross-selling opportunities and strengthens customer lock-in.

Taukobong's vision positions Telkom not merely as a telecom operator but as a vertically integrated digital infrastructure and services provider, leveraging its combined assets to compete with larger pan-African players and hyperscalers. The episode underscored a narrative of stabilization and strategic cohesion after years of fragmentation, with quantitative targets and operational metrics pointing toward sustainable growth. For listeners seeking deeper insight, the full podcast is accessible via Business Day's platforms





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Telkom Serame Taukobong South Africa Telecom Openserve BCX Full-Year Results Digital Strategy Infrastructure IT Services Integrated Platform

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