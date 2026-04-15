Telecoms Operators Raise Security Concerns Over Data Centralization in Rapid Deployment Regulations

South Africa's telecoms operators, represented by the Association of Comms & Technology (ACT), have expressed concerns over potential national security risks and the failure to address municipal wayleave issues in the draft rapid deployment regulations. ACT is critical of data centralization and the lack of measures to streamline municipal approvals.

The Association of Comms & Technology ACT, representing South Africa's largest telecoms operators, has voiced concerns regarding the potential national security risks and the failure to address the municipal wayleave bottleneck within the draft rapid deployment regulations. In preliminary feedback to TechCentral, ACT highlighted that the centralization of detailed network infrastructure data could pose security threats if not adequately secured. The group expressed particular worry about the requirement to submit comprehensive data on network locations, capacities, and planned investments. This raises significant concerns over the protection of commercially sensitive information. ACT is seeking greater clarity on data access, the level of detail to be shared, and safeguards against misuse or unauthorized disclosure.

The draft regulations are a response to the government’s 2023 national rapid deployment policy and require every licensed network operator to submit geo-referenced data bi-annually to Icasa. This includes information on fiber routes, ducts, poles, manholes, towers, and base stations. Operators are also mandated to disclose service availability at the address level and share forward-looking information about planned roll-outs, including target areas, timelines, and chosen technologies.

ACT's primary criticism centers on the draft regulations' failure to solve the core problem: fragmented and unpredictable municipal approval processes. The lobby group stated that the regulations do not address the historically constrained network roll-out environment. This environment is characterized by fragmented municipal approval systems, variable and often unclear fee structures, and lengthy, unpredictable approval periods, which undermine investment planning. Critically, Icasa's draft does not mandate binding turnaround times for municipalities when processing wayleave applications. Furthermore, it does not include a deemed-approval mechanism to address municipal delays, which have been persistent industry asks that the rapid deployment policy was expected to remedy.

ACT wants Icasa to collaborate with relevant government departments and the South African Local Government Association. The goal is to enforce consistent municipal wayleave by-laws. The group is also advocating for a “de facto single-window” approval process to streamline and reduce bureaucratic hurdles.

The group’s concerns extend further, raising structural issues with the draft regulations. Specifically, the proposed penalties, particularly the R1-million GIS fine, are considered potentially disproportionate given the complexity of the requirements. The ACT believes that such fines might discourage investment instead of promoting compliance. The six-month implementation window for the GIS obligations has been flagged as insufficient for licensees to develop the necessary systems and processes. Smaller operators are expected to bear the brunt of this strain. The lobby group is further calling for the formal recognition of tower companies and passive infrastructure providers. ACT wants an alignment with facilities leasing and licensing frameworks, recognizing that rapid deployment relies heavily on these stakeholders. Any enduring framework must extend beyond Icasa’s traditional scope to include these crucial players.

A particularly contentious element of the draft regulations is the requirement for operators to disclose forward-looking roll-out plans. This includes designated areas, projected start and completion dates, and the specific technologies to be deployed. Operators are concerned that such disclosures will provide competitors with insight into their investment strategies. This could potentially undermine their competitive advantage. The ability to forecast competitors' actions could make strategic planning and investment risky. The potential for such disclosures to compromise intellectual property and give rise to competitive advantage has generated significant pushback from the industry.

ACT believes the regulations, in their current form, present significant challenges to the telecommunications sector's ability to quickly deploy and expand critical infrastructure. The group is urging Icasa to take heed of their concerns and refine the regulations to ensure that they are both effective in promoting rapid deployment and protective of national security and commercial interests. ACT is committed to working with Icasa and other stakeholders to achieve these goals and foster a more favorable environment for telecommunications investment and development in South Africa





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