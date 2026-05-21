Tehran Stands Firm Amid US Pressure, Iran Hardens Stance on Enriched Uranium, Strait of Hormuz Sovereignty

The news article discusses the escalating tensions between Iran and the US, and how Iran is responding to US demands for removing enriched uranium and closing the Strait of Hormuz. It also mentions the uncertain safety of commercial ship traffic in the Strait of Hormuz due to the ongoing operations by both Iran and the US.

Tehran hardens stance over US demand for the removal of enriched uranium

Despite Pakistan's effort to speed up US-Iran talks, Iran appears to have stiffened its stance, as US President Donald Trump threatened to resume strikes against Iran if they failed to provide the 'right answers.

' Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has directed that near-weapons-grade uranium should not be sent abroad, raising the stakes for potential confrontations between the two nations. Iran also reiterated its sovereignty claim over the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of the world's oil and natural gas pass.

The International Energy Agency warned that the peak of summer fuel demand, coupled with a lack of new Middle East supply, could push energy prices to high levels by July and August. Despite a fragile ceasefire, progress in talks to end the war remains limited, as soaring oil prices and strained global economy continue to exacerbate tensions. Allegedly, Iran has resumed drone production during the ceasefire, indicating a potential shift towards more aggressive actions in the future.

All these factors complicate the existing political landscape and pose new threats and challenges for the international community. There is uncertainty regarding the safety of commercial ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz due to the ongoing defense operations carried out by the Iranian and coalition navies. It remains to be seen how these recent developments will impact the global energy market and the situation in the region





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Middle East/North Africa IAEA Tehran US Iranian Uranium Strait Of Hormuz Sovereignty Donald Trump Global Energy Market Drones Commercial Ship Traffic International Energy Agency Middle East Supply Coalition Navies

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