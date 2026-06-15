Teenager Makes Professional Ballet Debut, Athlete Breaks Record in Comrades Marathon, and Innovator Uses Drone Technology to Improve Food Security

Unathi Nkuta, a 14-year-old pupil, makes her professional ballet debut in a principal role, while George Kusche breaks the record in the Comrades Marathon, and Gaoagwe Jeje uses drone technology to improve food security.

Unathi Nkuta , a Grade 8 pupil at Reddam House Bedfordview, recently made her professional ballet debut in a principal role in Michael Jackson Heal the World Ballet.

At an age when most teenagers are still discovering their passions, 14-year-old Unathi Nkuta has already achieved a milestone many aspiring dancers spend years working towards. She took centre stage in a production that explored themes of resilience, healing and self-discovery at the Pieter Toerien Theatre in Montecasino. Unathi's achievement is a testament to her dedication and perseverance, and she is an inspiration to young people everywhere.

Meanwhile, George Kusche, a 27-year-old athlete, made history by winning the 99th Comrades Marathon in a record time of 5hr 16min 06sec. Despite a stomach upset, Kusche refused to give up and completed the 85.777km up run from Durban to Pietermaritzburg. This is not the first time Kusche has overcome adversity to achieve his goals, as he also made his debut last year despite vomiting about halfway through the race.

In a different field, Gaoagwe Jeje, a young innovator from North West, is working to improve food security by using drone-based technology to help poultry farmers detect diseases early, reduce losses and improve food security. Jeje's innovative solution has the potential to make a significant impact on the lives of many people, and his dedication to finding a solution to this complex problem is truly commendable





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Unathi Nkuta George Kusche Gaoagwe Jeje Comrades Marathon Ballet Debut Drone Technology

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