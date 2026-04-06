Teenager Drowns at Sharpeville Swimming Pool Amid Allegations of Lifeguard Negligence

A 15-year-old boy drowned at a public swimming pool in Sharpeville, Vaal, leading to accusations of lifeguard negligence. The incident is under investigation, and the pool has been temporarily closed.

A tragic incident unfolded at a public swimming pool in Sharpeville , Vaal, on Saturday, resulting in the drowning of 15-year-old Tshwarelo Likana. The young boy, a grade 10 pupil from Moshate Secondary School, was at the pool with friends after participating in his church's national sports day. Witnesses and friends allege that lifeguards were inattentive, speaking on their phones while the incident occurred.

Tshwarelo reportedly hit his head on the pavement before entering the deep end of the pool. Despite immediate efforts from friends to retrieve him and administer CPR, and the subsequent arrival of paramedics, Tshwarelo could not be revived. The Emfuleni local municipality has expressed deep regret over the tragic event, emphasizing that the incident occurred despite the presence of lifeguards and established safety protocols. The pool has been temporarily closed pending a full investigation. \The day began with Tshwarelo and his friends, having just finished the sports day organized by the Twelve Apostles Church in Christ, deciding to cool off at the public swimming pool. They paid R20 to enter and were in the water for less than ten minutes when the tragedy occurred. Friends recounted how they had warned each other about the pool's depth. One friend, Reamogetsoe Pheku, described the frantic search for Tshwarelo after noticing he was missing. They struggled to reach the bottom of the pool and called for the lifeguards' assistance, but it was the friends who ultimately pulled Tshwarelo from the water. Pheku and another friend claimed that the lifeguards were distracted by their phones, only realizing the severity of the situation after Tshwarelo was already removed from the pool. Another witness reported seeing Tshwarelo hit his chin on the pavement before submerging in the water. The friends expressed deep trauma and grief following the incident. \Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the drowning, including the actions of the lifeguards. The police spokesperson, Sgt Busisiwe Sango, confirmed that the Sharpeville police were called to the scene. The police report indicated that Tshwarelo had been diving into the pool when he struck the pavement. His mother, Nkoboi Likana, arrived at the pool after receiving a call about the accident. She expressed profound grief and questioned the lifeguards' response, highlighting the critical delay in providing immediate assistance. The local municipality’s spokesperson, Makhosonke Sangweni, stated that the incident is under investigation. The municipality asserts that lifeguards responded according to the required procedures and that all necessary emergency protocols were followed. Sangweni stated that the pool operates under strict safety regulations, including lifeguard supervision, depth markings, and emergency response plans. He confirmed that two lifeguards were on duty and that the 1:70 ratio was observed, as the number of patrons was below 50. The municipality is cooperating with authorities and awaiting a final report before sharing it with the family





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Drowning Swimming Pool Lifeguard Negligence Sharpeville Investigation

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