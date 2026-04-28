Teenage Births Decline in Eastern Cape Province

New data from the Eastern Cape Department of Health reveals a steady decrease in teenage and child births across the province, attributed to ongoing prevention efforts and community programs. While progress is being made, particularly among girls aged 10-14, continued intervention is needed to address teenage pregnancies in older age groups.

The Eastern Cape Department of Health has reported encouraging trends in reproductive health , revealing a consistent decrease in teenage and child births throughout the province.

Recent data analysis, specifically focusing on the 2025/26 financial year, demonstrates a significant reduction in births among girls aged 10 to 14, with a particularly noticeable decline observed during the latter half of the year. This positive development is not an isolated incident but rather part of a broader, long-term downward trend.

Comparing figures from the 2022/23 fiscal year to the most recent reporting period, births within this vulnerable age group have decreased from 553 to 292, representing a substantial improvement in child protection and reproductive health outcomes. The department attributes this success to the sustained implementation of preventative measures and community-based programs that are now demonstrably yielding positive results.

However, officials acknowledge that challenges remain, particularly concerning teenage pregnancies in the 15 to 19 age bracket. While a more gradual decrease has been recorded within this demographic, the numbers remain comparatively high, necessitating continued and amplified intervention strategies. Total births among teenagers aged 15-19 have fallen from 17,064 in 2022/23 to 13,916 in 2025/26, indicating progress but also highlighting the need for sustained effort.

Despite the positive trajectory, concerns persist, as highlighted by organizations like Childline SA, which continues to raise awareness about the thousands of teenagers still giving birth in the Eastern Cape. This underscores the complexity of the issue and the need for a multi-faceted approach that addresses the root causes of teenage pregnancy. The Department of Health is responding by strengthening its commitment to combating statutory rape and expanding access to comprehensive youth health services.

This includes not only medical care but also educational programs and psychosocial support for young people. A key component of the department’s strategy involves actively engaging young men, promoting responsible sexual behavior, and fostering positive masculinity. This proactive approach aims to challenge harmful gender norms and empower young men to become advocates for safe sex and respectful relationships.

Furthermore, the department recognizes the crucial role of communities in driving behavioral change. They are actively collaborating with local communities to address harmful practices and forging stronger partnerships with traditional and religious leaders to disseminate health information and promote positive values at the grassroots level. This collaborative approach is designed to create a supportive environment where young people are empowered to make informed decisions about their sexual and reproductive health.

The department’s commitment extends beyond simply reducing birth rates; it encompasses a holistic vision of youth well-being and empowerment. The Eastern Cape Department of Health’s proactive stance is a testament to the importance of sustained investment in preventative healthcare and community engagement. The department’s spokesperson, Camagwini Mavovana, emphasized the ongoing nature of these efforts, stating that the decline in teenage births is a direct result of the dedication and hard work of healthcare professionals, community workers, and partner organizations.

The department is committed to building on this momentum by intensifying its efforts to address the underlying social and economic factors that contribute to teenage pregnancy, such as poverty, lack of access to education, and gender inequality. This includes expanding access to comprehensive sexuality education in schools, providing vocational training opportunities for young people, and strengthening social safety nets for vulnerable families.

The department also plans to enhance its monitoring and evaluation systems to track progress, identify emerging challenges, and refine its interventions accordingly. By continuously adapting its strategies and fostering collaboration across sectors, the Eastern Cape Department of Health aims to create a future where all young people have the opportunity to reach their full potential, free from the risks and challenges associated with teenage pregnancy.

The long-term goal is to create a society where adolescent girls are empowered to pursue their education, develop their skills, and contribute fully to the economic and social development of the province





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Eastern Cape Teenage Pregnancy Childbirth Health Reproductive Health Prevention Community Programs

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