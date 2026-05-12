Teenage Arsenal Rising Star Myles Lewis-Skelly Discusses Premier League Title Hopes Despite VW Review

Myles Lewis-Skelly, a rising star in Arsenal's recent success, is confident in their ability to secure a long-overdue Premier League title. He discusses staying humble, preparing for final games, and the importance of bouncing back from adversity.

Myles Lewis-Skelly is adamant Arsenal know better than anyone what they must do to secure the club's first Premier League title in more than 20 years.

The Gunners moved closer to being crowned champions of England for the first time since 2004 following a 1-0 win at West Ham on Sunday but only after the hosts had a stoppage-time equaliser ruled out following a lengthy VAR review. Victory left leaders Arsenal five points clear of second-placed Manchester City, with two games to play -- at home to already-relegated Burnley and away to Crystal Palace before the Gunners face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final on May 30.

"We have to stay humble," said teenage rising star Lewis-Skelly, now back in Arsenal's starting line-up after spending much of the season on the sidelines. "(The dressing room is) just joy, excitement, fulfilment -- everything you can describe," he explained. "We are buzzing, but we know that the job is not done. " As players, as a fan myself, it's easy to think about what could be.

But, it is important that we stay in the moment. We have to stay on it.

" Lewis-Skelly enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last season but struggled to secure a place in Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's side until he was given a chance against Fulham earlier this month and he has started every game since. "But, for me, I pride myself on having mental strength. Sport is not one pathway, because there are ups and downs. And it's how you bounce back from that, and how you are in those moments when you face adversity.

That is what defines you," Lewis-Skelly added.

"I spoke with my family and friends. " Arteta told him, ‘You are going to play in midfield, so go for it'. So, that is what I did. And I had to be bold and play with courage, because that is what this league demands.

" Lewis-Skelly continues to look forward to the next crucial matches against Burnley and Palace, as he strives to complete the club's first title success in over two decades





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Arsenal Premier League Title Myles Lewis-Skelly West Ham VAR Review Mikel Arteta Chelsea Burnley Crystal Palace Paris Saint-Germain

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