TechNova Solutions Seeks Senior Java Developers for Event-Driven Architecture Projects

TechNova Solutions is hiring senior Java developers with expertise in Event-Driven Architecture and Domain-Driven Design to build scalable, high-performance enterprise systems.

TechNova Solutions, a rapidly growing technology firm specializing in enterprise-grade software, has announced an immediate opening for senior Java developers skilled in Event-Driven Architecture (EDA) and Domain-Driven Design (DDD).

This position is part of a major initiative to modernize the company's core platform, which serves millions of users across multiple industries. The company aims to enhance system scalability and performance by leveraging these modern architectural patterns. Ideal candidates will have at least four years of hands-on Java development experience, with a proven track record in designing and implementing decoupled, event-driven systems.

The role involves close collaboration with cross-functional teams, including product managers and DevOps engineers, to deliver robust, production-ready solutions. TechNova offers a supportive environment where engineers can influence technical decisions and grow their expertise in cutting-edge distributed systems. Successful applicants will work on complex challenges such as asynchronous processing, event sourcing, and CQRS, using frameworks like Spring Boot and Apache Kafka. The company provides competitive compensation, remote work flexibility, and access to continuous learning opportunities.

This role is ideal for developers passionate about clean architecture and high-quality code. TechNova is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and inclusion. To apply, visit the company's careers page or contact their recruitment team for more details





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Java Developer Event-Driven Architecture Domain-Driven Design Enterprise Solutions Distributed Systems

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