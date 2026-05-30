Technical Practitioner Support & Relations Intern Wanted

A well-established company is seeking a motivated, detail-oriented intern to support its Technical Practitioner Support & Relations division. The company supports members through technical resources, education, and advocacy.

The company is seeking a motivated, detail-oriented intern to support its Technical Practitioner Support & Relations division. The intern will provide administrative, coordination, and content support to improve efficiency and enable deeper technical engagement within the team.

This includes assisting with helpline administration, maintaining escalation registers, and supporting the preparation of submissions to SARs. Additionally, the intern will support technical content development, including social media posts, polls, and webinar materials. They will also assist in updating, organising, and classifying the AI knowledge base for effective retrieval.

Furthermore, the intern will monitor, categorise, and organise engagement data into useful insights, and help consolidate issues raised across regions. The company is looking for a candidate who is completed or currently studying towards a qualification in Taxation or Law (with tax exposure), and has a sound understanding of basic tax principles (Income Tax and VAT advantageous). The company supports members through technical resources, education, and advocacy, and is a well-established company





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Technical Practitioner Support & Relations Intern Taxation Law Technical Content Development

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