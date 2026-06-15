Tech Giants Push Back Against AI Model Restrictions Amid National Security Concerns

Major U.S. technology firms lobby to lift government bans on Anthropic AI models, citing impacts on cybersecurity research and the potential for widespread misuse. The debate highlights the clash between security safeguards and the need for advanced vulnerability detection tools.

Major technology companies, including Nvidia and Adobe, have formally requested that the Trump administration lift restrictions imposed on Anthropic 's most powerful artificial intelligence models. The letter, sent to the Department of Commerce, argues that the bans interfere with nationwide efforts to curb the spread of digital attacks.

Washington's last Friday directive forced Anthropic to suspend access to its Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models for any foreign nationals citing national security concerns. After a warning about the hacking capabilities of its Mythos model and a deliberate withholding of that model from public release, Anthropic released a public version called Fable that it said incorporated cybersecurity safeguards.

The new restrictions are seen by many security experts as a setback for the industry's ability to discover and patch software flaws. The letter, signed by more than fifty leaders in the cybersecurity field, is skeptical of Anthropic's claim that its models are uniquely capable of finding and weaponising software vulnerabilities. It highlights equivalent capabilities offered by rival models, such as China's Kimi 2.7, and argues that Anthropic's Mythos is only a marginal improvement over existing open models.

According to Joshua Saxe, chief technology officer of AI security firm Abundant Security and a signatory, Mythos may be the best at locating security bugs but remains an incremental step forward. Senior Anthropic staff are scheduled to meet with officials at the Department of Commerce next Monday, the administration said.

The company maintains that a narrow potential jailbreak that would bypass a safeguard designed to prevent vulnerability discovery should not justify a blanket ban on a model used by hundreds of millions of people worldwide. The letter counter‑argues that pulling such capabilities could be dangerous, noting that China's open‑source models are just months behind the best American ones and that Beijing may possess still undisclosed features.

Signatories such as Alex Stamos, chief product officer at Corridor, have called the government's action an overreaction, noting that procedural standards were not followed. Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike recently warned that China‑linked hackers pose the greatest espionage threat to technology companies over the past year. The tension between regulatory safeguards and the need for tools that can identify and remediate software vulnerabilities remains at the heart of this debate.





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