Teboho Mokoena's Goal for Mamelodi Sundowns Could Be Worth $20 Million

Teboho Mokoena's goal for Mamelodi Sundowns not only won the CAF Champions League but could also be worth up to $20 million. The match has been scheduled for October 31, most probably at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria. Being crowned African champions a second time, after defeating Zamalek 10 years ago, qualifies Mamelodi Sundowns for the 2029 Club World Cup, possibly in Morocco.

Teboho Mokoena 's goal for Mamelodi Sundowns not only won the CAF Champions League, it could ultimately be worth up to $20 million. The match has been scheduled for October 31, most probably at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

Being crowned African champions a second time, after defeating Zamalek 10 years ago, qualifies Mamelodi Sundowns for the 2029 Club World Cup, possibly in Morocco. There was $9.5 million for qualifying, $2 million for beating Ulsan of South Korea and $1 million for drawing with Fluminense of Brazil. While an announcement about 2029 prize money is some way off, there will almost certainly be increases.

By overcoming FAR Rabat, Mamelodi Sundowns avoided becoming the fifth club after Etoile Sahel and Esperance of Tunisia, TP Engelbert (now Mazembe) from DR Congo and Al Ahly of Egypt to lose consecutive finals. Ahead of the second leg, Cardoso was under pressure having failed to win any of the four South African competitions this season, including the league. Included in the squad were nine players, including Mokoena, in a preliminary squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Colombian Brayan Leon has scored 16 goals despite joining Mamelodi Sundowns only in January, Brazilian Arthur Sales is an option up front, and there is also Chilean Marcelo Allende. Veteran Ugandan Denis Onyango is the reserve goalkeeper and Zimbabwean Divine Lunga competes with Aubrey Modiba, the first-leg match-winner, for the left-back spot





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Teboho Mokoena Mamelodi Sundowns CAF Champions League Prize Money 2029 Club World Cup Loftus Versfeld South Africa Zamalek FAR Rabat 2026 FIFA World Cup Bryan Leon Arthur Sales Marcelo Allende Denis Onyango Divine Lunga

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