Teboho Mokoena Reveals Grandfather's Inspiration Behind Emotional National Anthem

South African footballer Teboho Mokoena opened up about the touching reason he cried during the national anthem before scoring South Africa's first FIFA World Cup goal against Czechia, crediting his late grandfather's belief and support throughout his challenging journey from a small town to global stage.

Teboho Mokoena , the South African footballer, revealed the deeply personal reason behind his emotional moment during the national anthem before Bafana Bafana 's FIFA World Cup match against Czechia .

A close-up of Mokoena shedding tears during the anthem went viral on social media, capturing the hearts of many South Africans. After the match, which ended in a draw, Mokoena scored South Africa's first goal of the tournament. He described being overwhelmed as he thought about his late grandfather, who had believed in him when others did not.

Mokoena felt his grandfather's presence and expressed that the experience of playing in a sold-out World Cup match, scoring a goal, and living his dream was beyond anything he imagined as a child. He reflected on his journey from a small town in Bethlehem, raised by a single mother and grandparents who struggled financially, to becoming a player for Mamelodi Sundowns and the national team.

Despite limited opportunities and financial challenges, Mokoena was scouted as a teenager and joined a talent development program through Harmony Sports Academy. He has since established a foundation to empower youth in Bethlehem through education, sports, and financial literacy. The story highlights not only his personal triumph but also his commitment to giving back, making his emotional anthem moment a symbol of resilience and gratitude





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Teboho Mokoena Bafana Bafana FIFA World Cup Czechia National Anthem Grandfather Emotional Goal Mamelodi Sundowns Bethlehem Harmony Sports Academy Foundation Youth Empowerment

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