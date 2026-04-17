Tebogo Macheke Earns Maiden Proteas Call-Up Amidst Injury Fortunes

Young wicketkeeper-batter Tebogo Macheke is set to make her international debut for the Proteas women's cricket team, a call-up born from diligent hard work and an opportunity presented by an injury to the team's reserve keeper. Macheke expresses shock and immense joy at fulfilling a lifelong dream and is focused on performing the basics well.

The South Africa n national women's cricket team, the Proteas , is set to debut a promising young talent, Tebogo Macheke , a 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from the Titans. Macheke's inclusion comes as a timely opportunity for her to showcase her skills, with the team's usual back-up keeper, Karabo Meso, currently sidelined due to a wrist injury.

While Macheke has prior experience with Proteas training camps and has represented the SA Emerging side, this marks her maiden entry into top-tier international cricket. Although she will be providing support to first-choice keeper Sinalo Jafta for the upcoming series, Macheke harbours aspirations of earning a place in the playing XI and making a significant impact. Upon receiving the news of her national team call-up, Macheke expressed a profound sense of disbelief and overwhelming emotion. "I didn’t believe it, honestly," she confessed, recalling the moment she was informed of her maiden selection. "I was shocked and I was crying on the phone. The convenor of selectors said I could cry. It was amazing and unbelievable." This call-up signifies the culmination of years of dedication and sacrifice for the young cricketer. "This selection means a lot," Macheke stated emphatically. "As a young cricketer you always want to represent your country. From a young age I wanted it so bad. I have looked up to so many of these players." Her journey to this point has been one of resilience and continuous self-improvement. Having been considered for selection in the past but ultimately overlooked, Macheke attributes her current national standing to her relentless hard work and focused development. "I believe I wasn’t strong enough (previously)," she reflected. "So, I’ve been working on myself and on the game, obviously … working on my keeping and the batting as well. I feel I’ve put the time in, and I guess it’s now paid off." Macheke's integration into the Proteas squad has already begun, with her first training session earlier in the week under the guidance of head coach Mandla Mashimbyi and new fielding coach Mduduzi Mbhatha. Describing the experience, she noted the intensity and demanding nature of the training, yet also the sense of immediate belonging. "My first training session was good. I thought it would take some time to adjust, but I think I fitted in quickly. There was lots of hard work, it was tough, but I enjoyed it. It’s good to be pushed … I think we needed that," she remarked. Looking ahead, Macheke intends to adopt a measured and process-driven approach to her international debut. Her focus remains on executing the fundamental aspects of her game and avoiding overthinking, allowing her natural abilities to shine. "I’ll take it as it comes. I just want to do the basics right, and not think too much; just focus on the cricket, and do what I know and what I do best," she concluded, embodying a calm and determined mindset ahead of what promises to be a significant chapter in her burgeoning cricketing career





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