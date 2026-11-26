A 50-year-old teacher and a 14-year-old student died at Coffee Bay after a rescue attempt went wrong. Police confirm the ongoing search for a missing third pupil amid growing tourist influx.

A tragic incident has claimed the lives of a teacher and a 14-year-old schoolgirl at Coffee Bay on Thursday afternoon. The deadly event occurred when the educator attempted to rescue the student after she encountered difficulties in the ocean water. What began as a routine end-of-term beach outing for the group quickly turned into a disaster involving multiple drownings and a prolonged emergency response.

Drowning Incident Details at Coffee Bay Beach

Police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo provided specific details regarding the sequence of events leading to the fatalities. He stated that a 50-year-old teacher and three learners from a local primary school were swimming together at the beach. The group noticed another pupil struggling in the water and immediately intervened to assist the student in distress. Their attempt to help resulted in the entire group getting into difficulty themselves, ultimately leading to the deaths of the teacher and the 14-year-old girl.

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Emergency Response and Search Operations

Authorities deployed significant resources to the scene to manage the crisis and search for survivors. Captain Matyolo confirmed that K9 search-and-rescue teams, including specialized divers, were dispatched to locate the remaining students. A helicopter was also utilized in the operation to assist with aerial surveillance and coordination. Despite these extensive efforts, the missing pupil has not yet been located, and the operation remains ongoing as emergency services continue their search.

Context of High Tourist Traffic in OR Tambo District

The coastal town near Mthatha in the OR Tambo District is currently experiencing a surge in visitors. As the festive season approaches, the area sees a notable influx of domestic and international tourists. This increase in crowd density at popular beaches like Coffee Bay can present additional challenges for safety patrols and emergency services. The timing of the incident coincides with a peak period for recreational visitors, highlighting the risks associated with crowded public swimming areas.

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Investigation into the Circumstances

Police have launched a formal investigation to determine the precise circumstances surrounding the drownings. Captain Matyolo noted that the investigation is active and will scrutinize all aspects of the incident. Authorities are working to establish the exact conditions that led to the difficulties in the water. The ongoing probe aims to provide clarity on the events and ensure that all necessary safety protocols are reviewed in light of this tragedy.

Impact on Local Community and School

The loss of a teacher and a student has sent shockwaves through the local community and the school involved. The primary school from which the victims originated is likely to face significant emotional distress and logistical challenges in the coming days. Parents and guardians in the area may also express heightened concerns regarding water safety for children during school breaks. The incident serves as a somber reminder of the unpredictable dangers present in open water environments, even during supervised school outings.