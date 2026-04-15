TCL Ignites South African Market with Revolutionary SQD-Mini LED Technology and Smart Home Innovations

TCL launches its cutting-edge SQD-Mini LED technology and a new range of Google Smart Home appliances in South Africa, promising unparalleled picture quality and enhanced home convenience. The flagship C7L and C8L TVs, featuring Audio by Bang & Olufsen, are set to redefine home entertainment, while smart washing machines and advanced air conditioners focus on efficiency and improved indoor air quality.

TCL , a global leader recognized for its dominance in Mini LED and Ultra Large Screen TVs, is revolutionizing the South Africa n market with the introduction of its groundbreaking SQD-Mini LED technology. This advancement, coupled with a new suite of Google Smart Home appliances, solidifies TCL 's commitment to cutting-edge innovation and enhancing the connected home experience.

The SQD-Mini LED (Super Quantum Dot Mini LED) technology represents a significant leap forward in display science, promising unparalleled brightness, contrast, and color precision. TCL is the first brand in South Africa to integrate this advanced technology with full-range audio solutions from Bang & Olufsen, setting a new benchmark for immersive home entertainment.

The flagship C7L and C8L television models are at the forefront of TCL's 2026 lineup, showcasing the full capabilities of SQD-Mini LED. This technology refines the Mini LED backlight, quantum dot layer, and panel-level color filtering to achieve exceptional improvements in picture quality. Unlike RGB Mini LED, which modifies the light source directly, SQD-Mini LED utilizes a refined blue LED backlight, proprietary quantum dots, and TCL's Ultra Colour Filter. This approach results in superior color accuracy, reduced color crosstalk, and a noticeable enhancement in overall picture performance, delivering visuals that are closer to the creator's original intent.

The C7L model aims to bring flagship performance to a wider audience, boasting exceptional brightness, precise light control, and vibrant color reproduction. Its thousands of local dimming zones minimize blooming, ensuring deep blacks, sharp highlights, and remarkable clarity across all content, from high-speed sports to immersive gaming and cinematic experiences. Complementing the visual brilliance, the C7L features premium audio co-developed with Bang & Olufsen, promising to match the stunning visuals with equally impressive sound.

The C8L model elevates performance further with an increased number of dimming zones and advanced processing capabilities. This allows for even greater precision in light control, improved shadow detail, and more refined contrast. Combined with TCL's advanced panel technology and an ultra-wide color gamut, the C8L delivers richer, more lifelike visuals that remain true to the creator's vision, regardless of the time of day. Both the C7L and C8L are designed for larger screen sizes, making them ideal centerpieces for modern living spaces and engineered to excel in brightly lit environments. For consumers, this translates to brighter images, deeper contrast, and more lifelike colors, enhancing every viewing experience, from live sports to gaming and streaming.

Across the entire C7L and C8L range, TCL's partnership with Bang & Olufsen ensures a premium audio experience that perfectly complements the advanced display technology. The audio systems are expertly tuned for clear dialogue, rich bass, and immersive surround sound, adding depth and realism to movies, live sports, and gaming for a more complete, cinema-like experience at home.

Beyond its acclaimed entertainment offerings, TCL is expanding its presence in the smart home sector with a new lineup of intelligent appliances designed for convenience, efficiency, and modern lifestyles. The C5 range of washing machines, including the C512WDG and C512FLG models, are equipped with TCL’s Super Drum Technology. These new models offer enhanced connectivity, with built-in Wi-Fi allowing users to remotely control and monitor their washing machines via the TCL Home app. Intelligent washing technology automatically optimizes water usage, temperature, and cycle time based on the load, ensuring efficient performance while prioritizing fabric care. Key features include energy-efficient operation, multiple specialized wash programs for different fabric types, and a durable, quiet motor built for long-term reliability, simplifying and modernizing laundry routines.

Further diversifying its home appliance portfolio, TCL introduces the 627-litre No Frost Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator (model P774SBGWD) featuring a water dispenser. Additionally, TCL is rolling out its new FreshIN 3.0 technology across its entire range of air conditioning solutions, from connected home units to commercial systems. This innovative technology is designed to significantly improve indoor air quality by actively drawing in fresh outdoor air while expelling stale air through a sophisticated quadruple filtration system, effectively reducing pollutants, odors, and airborne particles for a healthier living and working environment





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TCL SQD-Mini LED Mini LED TV Bang & Olufsen Smart Home Appliances South Africa Home Entertainment Air Conditioner Refrigerator Washing Machine

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