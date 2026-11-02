Cape Town taxi ranks normal as CATA and CODETA commit to peace after 18 deaths

Taxi ranks and stations across Cape Town operated normally on Monday after CATA and CODETA committed to maintaining peace following weeks of violence that left an estimated 18 people dead.

Taxi ranks and stations across Cape Town operated normally on Monday after rival taxi organisations CATA and CODETA committed to maintaining peace following weeks of violence that left an estimated 18 people dead.

CATA and CODETA Commit to Peace

The commitment came at a meeting on Monday November 2, 2026, where stakeholders gathered to resolve tensions between the two organisations. A previous meeting was held on Thursday, October 29, 2026, bringing together taxi industry representatives and the Western Cape Government following a series of taxi-related shootings allegedly linked to tensions between CATA and CODETA.

Also read Western Cape Mobility MEC Visits Cape Town Taxi Ranks Amid Violence

However, the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association failed to send representatives to those talks aimed at resolving its dispute with CODETA. The South African National Taxi Council, known as Santaco, called for an end to the deadly taxi violence gripping the Western Cape and urged drivers to return to work. Makhosandile Tumana, spokesperson and public relations officer for Santaco in the Western Cape, said the organisation appreciated the meeting and the commitment made by both parties.

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Tumana said: We can say that we appreciated the meeting because all the relevant stakeholders were part of the meeting, every organisation was represented. The two parties, CATA and CODETA, committed themselves to keep peace and harmony in the metro so hopefully they will keep their promise. He added: The bloodshed was a dispute over routes between Delft and Epping. It was that issue that caused these kinds of killings in the industry.

We are not sure how many people have died during this period but the estimated number is about 18 people who lost their lives in this matter. Earlier reports said the violence had claimed 12 lives following a month-long escalation between the rival associations. The conflict is linked to disputed routes in Delft, Langa and Epping. Last week, Tumana said the CODETA region was extremely concerned about the situation between CATA and CODETA.

Violence Escalates Across Western Cape

Tumana said: The CODETA region is very concerned about the current situation between CATA and CODETA. The issue started in Delft and Epping, but it appears to be escalating to the broader province, and that worries us. The association appealed for calm and respect for commuters, particularly Grade 12 learners writing their National Senior Certificate examinations. The violence also left commuters stranded last week as people avoided using taxis for transport.

The clashes disrupted operations at Cape Town International Airport on Friday, after staffing shortages resulted in long queues at security screening points. The airport's acting regional manager, Malcolm Koopman, said at least 50 percent of staff were unable to get to work that day. Cape Town International Airport reported 60 flight delays on Friday, while no cancellations had been recorded by 1pm amid the taxi-related unrest. Passengers were advised to arrive early.

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Police Arrest Suspects in Driver Murder

In Mfuleni, three suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a minibus taxi driver and the attempted murder of a woman. This incident occurred three days ago. Western Cape Police Commissioner Sizakhele Dyantyi has warned taxi operators that ranks could be shut down if the violence continues. The provincial Transport Department secured an interdict from the Western Cape High Court on Friday aimed at stopping the violence.

Dyantyi said: They must stop killing each other, they must stop intimidating each other and blocking roads. There shouldn't be firearms closer to our taxi ranks. Councillor Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility, confirmed that as of early Monday morning, ranks and stations across the Cape metro had been operating normally. He said those relying on minibus taxis and other forms of public transport were making their journeys to their places of education, work and other destinations.

Quintas added that the South African Police Service, City and provincial safety services are continuing high-visibility and surveillance operations along various routes, at ranks and stations. A stable and peaceful transport system where commuters, operators and public transport drivers feel safe keeps Cape Town moving, he said. On Monday morning, Minister Isaac Sileku, the MEC for Mobility, visited various taxi ranks at key locations to engage with commuters and operators and monitor the situation.

Sileku said: We need to give our communities the assurance that there will be optimal services and that their safety will not be compromised. Representatives from CATA and CODETA are expected to meet with the provincial department on Monday to discuss ways to end the violence. The meetings follow a month of escalating conflict that disrupted transport, forced commuters to avoid taxis, and disrupted operations at the city's international airport.