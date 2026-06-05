Taxi Marshals and Bus Drivers Clash in Letlhabile Over Route Agreement Breach

Conflict erupted in Letlhabile, Brits, North West, as taxi marshals forced buses to offload passengers, accusing bus operators of violating a peak-hour service agreement. Santaco has apologised for the mistreatment of commuters and confirmed talks with transport authorities to resolve the dispute.

Tensions between taxi marshals and bus drivers in Letlhabile , Brits , North West , have ignited a conflict that forced buses to offload commuters. The confrontation stems from an alleged breach of a governing agreement between transport operators.

According to spokesperson Shakes Mayekani, an investigation revealed the core dispute involves contracted bus services operating on routes also served by local taxi associations. The existing operational arrangement permits buses to operate only during designated peak-hour periods, specifically mornings and afternoons, to ensure equitable participation by both transport modes. Taxi associations raised concerns that some bus operators had been operating beyond these agreed schedules, transporting passengers throughout the day and accepting both ticketed and cash-paying commuters.

This situation created significant frustration among taxi operators, who viewed it as contrary to the agreed framework. Incidents included taxi marshals intimidating passengers, instructing them to disembark and instead use taxi ranks in Maboloka and Letlhabile near Brits. The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) issued a statement condemning the confrontational manner displayed in some recorded incidents as unacceptable and not reflective of the organisation's values.

Santaco offered a sincere apology to all commuters and members of the public who were inconvenienced, distressed, or ill-treated. Mayekani emphasized that no grievance justifies intimidation, harassment, threats, or mistreatment of commuters. Ongoing discussions involve Santaco provincial and regional leadership, the affected taxi associations, and the North West department of transport to resolve the dispute and restore order on the shared routes





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Taxi Marshals Bus Drivers Letlhabile Brits North West Santaco Route Dispute Peak-Hour Agreement Commuters Transport Conflict

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