Tatjana Smith switches to represent Netherlands, targets LA 2028

Four-time Olympic medallist Tatjana Smith has changed her sport nationality from South Africa to the Netherlands and will compete for the Dutch team, starting at the World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) in Beijing in December 2026.

Four-time Olympic medallist Tatjana Smith will represent the Netherlands in the next chapter of her international swimming career after World Aquatics confirmed her change of sport nationality.

The 29-year-old announced the switch in a video statement with immediate effect. Her first competition for the Netherlands will be the World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) in Beijing, China, from 1 to 6 December 2026. Smith holds both South African and Dutch citizenship. She is eligible because her father, René, was born in the Netherlands.

Also read Tatjana Smith Switches to Netherlands for 2028 Olympics, Aims for 50m Breaststroke

René moved from Naaldwijk in the Netherlands to South Africa in 1989, where he met Renske, a South African woman. The couple welcomed two daughters, Tatjana and her sister Fabienne, in Johannesburg. In 2021, Smith's parents and sibling relocated to the Netherlands, where they now live permanently. Smith said the decision reflects a personal connection to the Netherlands and an opportunity to explore a new direction in her sporting career.

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Smith Keeps South African Ties

She has made clear she has neither renounced her South African citizenship nor does she plan to move permanently to the Netherlands. She will remain based in South Africa, continuing to train with the team that has been part of her journey. Representing the Netherlands offers Smith the chance to explore her Dutch roots through sport and experience a different approach to high-performance training.

She said the support structure available will allow her to dedicate herself fully to her performance and build a more sustainable swimming career. The switch also provides high-performance support and financial stability. Smith won gold in the 200m breaststroke in a world-record time and silver in the 100m breaststroke at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. She added gold in the 100m breaststroke and silver in the 200m breaststroke at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

She recently returned to competing internationally after a premature retirement in 2024. Her medals remain South African accolades and are not transferable to the Netherlands. Her future results will be credited to the Netherlands. The introduction of the 50m breaststroke at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games provides a new competitive goal as she works towards returning to the Olympic stage.

Los Angeles 2028 Goals

Smith said representing South Africa at the Olympic Games was her biggest childhood dream. She said living that dream and winning four Olympic medals is something she will always treasure. She added that both South Africa and the Netherlands have always been part of who she is and that her gratitude to the South African swimming community, her coaches and every South African who cheered her on will never change.

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Smith has formally notified Swimming South Africa and the Royal Dutch Swimming Federation of her decision. She looks forward to joining the Dutch team at international competitions and training camps, bringing experience and knowledge gained with her South African coaches and teammates while embracing the chance to learn from a different high-performance environment.

Alongside her swimming career, Smith will continue her involvement in South African sport through the Lighthouse Sport Foundation, supporting South African athletes and helping create opportunities for more people to experience what sport can offer. She said her swimming career might be taking a different direction, but her connection to South Africa never will. Smith said choosing a new path does not erase the journey that brought her here and simply gives her the opportunity to write a new chapter.

Return To Competition

Her return to competition has been driven by a renewed love of swimming and a desire to discover what more she can achieve.