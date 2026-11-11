Tatjana Smith to Represent Netherlands at World Short Course Champs in Beijing

South African swimming star Tatjana Smith will switch allegiance to the Netherlands, starting at next month's World Short Course Championships in Beijing. Swimming SA disputes her reasons, citing sponsorship conflicts, while Matthew Sates also plans to move to Australia.

South Africa's most decorated Olympian, Tatjana Smith, has announced she will represent the Netherlands, beginning at next month's World Short Course Championships in Beijing. Smith, who holds Dutch citizenship through her father, quietly posted qualifying marks at the Dutch qualifiers in Rotterdam last month and had already begun racing for a Dutch club there.

She last represented South Africa at the Paris Olympics in 2024, winning Gold in the 200m breaststroke and Silver in the 100m. International regulations require a three-year cooling-off period before changing allegiance, but Smith has been cleared to race for the Netherlands in Beijing. Swimming South Africa Acting CEO Zikie Molusi said the federation had been aware of her plans to leave but could not comment due to confidentiality and respect for her privacy.

Also read Tatjana Smith to swim for Netherlands

Smith Dispute Prize Money and Sponsorship Fine

He said they await her official announcement. Smith came out of retirement in September after not making herself available for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in July. Her departure follows a long-running dispute with Swimming SA over $35,000 (R578,000) in prize money from the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, which was withheld for over a year. SSA also threatened her with a €46,000 fine for wearing a Speedo suit and goggles, a fine later dropped after legal intervention.

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Speaking on MetroFM, SSA operations manager Mafata Modutoane disputed Smith's narrative that she received minimal backing during her 16-year career. He accused her of sabotaging herself in sponsorship disputes. Modutoane insisted SSA backed her since spotting her at age 12 in Mbombela, even when it lacked financial means. He argued the breakdown stemmed from Smith signing commercial deals that clashed with SSA's official technical sponsor, Arena.

He claimed the Arena contract actually favours athletes more than the federation, and pointed out that Smith's manager Joel, now her husband, is an agent for rival brand Speedo. Smith has previously maintained that swimmers receive no financial benefit from the Arena agreement. She argued the contract funds the federation while athletes forfeit lucrative personal swimwear sponsorships that pay for training and international travel.

Arena Deal Transparency and Governance Turmoil

According to a well-placed source, the purported Arena medal bonus structure has never been mentioned in any official SSA correspondence sent to athletes selected for major international competitions. Modutoane's characterisation of a transparent, athlete-friendly Arena deal sits uneasily alongside SSA's recent legal battles, Smith's account, and the experience of national team insiders. This comes amid ongoing governance turmoil at Swimming SA.

In August, World Aquatics provisionally suspended SSA president Alan Fritz and CEO Shaun Adriaanse for potential violations of the World Aquatics Integrity Code, including abuse of power and providing false information and fake documents. Fritz has served on the executive since 2004, while Adriaanse has been CEO for over 20 years. Swimming SA also faces a Special Investigative Unit investigation into the corrupt allocation and abandonment of a high-performance training center in Franschhoek.

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Suspended Officials Franschhoek Center Scandal

More than R50 million from World Aquatics, the National Lotteries Commission, and the Sports Trust went into the project, which stalled into a vandalised site with sewage-filled pools. The fallout highlights a wider talent exodus. Two-time Olympian and 2022 World Short Course champion Matthew Sates has revealed plans to seek Australian citizenship with the aim of representing Australia ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Sates, a multi-event African record holder, has not spoken publicly on what drove his impending move. His departure leaves a growing void in South African swimming. Dutch swimming authorities and media have warmly embraced Smith, while South African celebrities have rallied behind her after the shock switch. The developments raise uncomfortable questions about the state of Swimming SA and its relationship with its top athletes.