Tatjana Smith Announces She Will Represent the Netherlands

Olympic gold medallist Tatjana Smith will swim for the Netherlands in the next stage of her career, reflecting on her South African years with pride.

South Africa n swimming champion Tatjana Smith is turning the page on an extraordinary chapter of her sporting career. She has announced that she will represent the Netherlands in the next stage of her swimming journey. The Olympic gold medallist shared the news in an Instagram post, describing the move as a decision to embrace another part of her identity.

In her message, Smith said the choice was about enjoying the journey and discovering what more she could achieve in the pool. She described representing South Africa as a childhood dream come true. She added that it was a chapter she would always remember with immense pride and gratitude.

Also read Tatjana Smith Switches to Netherlands for LA 2028 After World Aquatics Ratifies Change

Why Tatjana Smith Is Changing Her Swimming Allegiance

Tatjana Smith says her decision to swim for the Netherlands is an opportunity to explore the next stage of her career. In her announcement, she acknowledged that dreams can change as people grow. She framed the move not as a goodbye to her South African achievements, but as an expression of appreciation for the past and excitement about what lies ahead.

Smith also reflected on the people, memories and achievements that shaped her time representing South Africa. She made clear that those experiences will always remain part of her story. She further expressed hope that supporters would continue following her career as she begins this new chapter.

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Her Record in South African Colours and Beyond

Smith leaves behind an impressive international record with South Africa. At the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, she won gold in the women's 200m breaststroke and silver in the 100m event. She returned to the Olympic podium at Paris 2024, where she won another gold medal in the 100m breaststroke and silver in the 200m.

Smith also made history at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Japan. She became the first South African woman to win a world championship gold medal in swimming, after claiming the 200m breaststroke title. For many South Africans, those achievements made her one of the country's most recognisable sporting figures.

Smith had previously announced her retirement from competitive swimming after the Paris 2024 Olympics. That decision brought an emotional end to a career filled with remarkable achievements. Her new plan to compete for the Netherlands now marks another significant change in her sporting journey.

What the Switch Means for South African Supporters

The move means South African supporters will see Tatjana Smith competing under a different flag. Smith's message, however, makes clear that her connection to South Africa remains an important part of her story. Her Olympic achievements brought pride to the country, and her contribution to South African swimming history will remain significant.

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As she prepares for this new chapter, Smith says she is looking forward to embracing her Dutch heritage, enjoying the journey and discovering what more she is capable of achieving. Although her international swimming allegiance is changing, the memories and milestones she created while representing South Africa will remain part of her legacy.