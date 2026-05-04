Taste of Cape Town 2026: Africa’s Most Ambitious Food and Lifestyle Festival Set to Debut

The Allure Group is launching Taste of Cape Town 2026, a two-day festival at Green Point Cricket Club on November 28-29, aiming to position Cape Town as a global culinary destination and showcase South African talent.

Taste of Cape Town 2026, an ambitious new food and lifestyle festival, is poised to launch in November, promising an immersive celebration of South Africa n culinary talent and culture.

The two-day event, taking place at the iconic Green Point Cricket Club on November 28th and 29th, is being produced by The Allure Group and aims to establish Cape Town as a premier global culinary destination. Organisers envision a festival experience that transcends the traditional food fair, offering a multi-sensory journey through flavour, music, craft, and live entertainment.

The heart of the programme will be chef demonstrations, interactive experiences, and carefully curated food offerings, designed to appeal to both local residents and international visitors. The festival’s location, set against the stunning backdrop of Cape Town’s Atlantic seaboard, further enhances its appeal, providing a picturesque setting for this culinary showcase.

Bonnke Shipalana, CEO of The Allure Group, emphasized the event’s ambition, stating that they are not simply creating a food fair but rather a definitive food and lifestyle experience for the entire continent. He expressed confidence that Taste of Cape Town will set a new standard for festivals in Africa, delivering an unforgettable experience for the city.

The festival will be structured around multiple sensory zones, each meticulously designed to fully immerse attendees in a world of culinary delights and cultural experiences. These zones will feature a diverse range of offerings, from gourmet food stalls to artisan craft displays, live music performances, and engaging interactive activities. The event is strategically positioned to highlight the richness and diversity of South African cuisine and creativity, showcasing the talents of local chefs, artisans, and performers to a global audience.

The power behind Taste of Cape Town extends beyond The Allure Group, with Independent Media and Condé Nast joining forces as key media partners. This collaboration brings together significant editorial expertise, extensive audience reach, and powerful content creation capabilities. Independent Media, in conjunction with the publishers of renowned magazines such as Glamour, GQ, and House & Garden, will leverage their print, digital, and broadcast channels to amplify the festival’s message and reach millions of potential attendees worldwide.

This media partnership is crucial for elevating the festival’s profile and attracting both local and international attention. Independent Media has expressed its strong support for the event, recognizing its potential to celebrate African excellence and provide a platform for South African culinary and creative talent to shine on a global stage.

The synergy between the event organisers and the media partners is expected to generate significant buzz and excitement leading up to the festival, ensuring a successful launch and a lasting impact. The strategic alignment of these key players underscores the festival’s commitment to quality, innovation, and a world-class experience.

The festival aims to not only attract food enthusiasts but also to contribute to the economic growth of Cape Town and the surrounding region, boosting tourism and creating opportunities for local businesses. Taste of Cape Town is building anticipation with a phased release of tickets, starting with VIP festival experiences and exclusive chef masterclasses in June 2026.

This tiered ticketing approach allows attendees to choose the level of access and engagement that best suits their preferences, from premium experiences to hands-on culinary learning opportunities. The festival organisers are committed to providing a seamless and enjoyable experience for all attendees, with a focus on accessibility, convenience, and customer service. The event is expected to draw a diverse crowd, including foodies, culinary professionals, tourists, and local residents, all eager to explore the vibrant culinary scene of Cape Town.

The festival’s timing in November is ideal, coinciding with the start of the summer season in Cape Town, offering pleasant weather and a lively atmosphere. Organisers believe that Taste of Cape Town will not only be a memorable event for attendees but also a catalyst for further growth and innovation in the South African food and lifestyle industry.

The festival’s long-term vision is to become an annual fixture on the global culinary calendar, attracting leading chefs, artisans, and food lovers from around the world. The event is designed to be a celebration of South African culture, creativity, and hospitality, showcasing the best that the country has to offer





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Taste Of Cape Town Food Festival Cape Town South Africa Culinary Lifestyle The Allure Group Independent Media Condé Nast Green Point Cricket Club

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